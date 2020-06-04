Michaels : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2020 ended May 2, 2020.
Ashley Buchanan, Michaels Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During an unprecedented time, our teams quickly adapted and executed on key priorities for our business. While temporary store closures negatively impacted our first quarter results, I am proud of the way our team responded to changing market conditions, implementing safety and business continuity measures to protect the health of our associates while continuing to safely service the needs of our customers. This quarter, we significantly accelerated Michaels’ transformation into an omnichannel retailer by introducing a robust set of customer facing digital and fulfillment capabilities. As we reopen stores, we are encouraged by the trends we are seeing. Moving through the rest of the year, we will continue to introduce additional capabilities that enable us to serve customers wherever and however they want to shop. We believe these actions, along with our strong liquidity, will enable us to successfully navigate the current environment and emerge a healthier, stronger and better positioned omnichannel company.”
Key Financial Results:
13 Weeks Ended
May 2, 2020
13 Weeks Ended
May 4, 2019
Net Sales
$799.9M
$1,093.7M
Comp. Store Sales
-27.6%
-2.9%
Operating (Loss) Income
($60.7M)
$92.7M
Net (Loss) Income
($63.5M)
$37.7M
Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share
($0.43)
$0.24
Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income1
($60.7M)
$101.4M
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income1
($63.5M)
$49.0M
Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share1
($0.43)
$0.31
1 See additional information in this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP measures.
Key Highlights
The Company introduced new omnichannel capabilities including curbside pick-up and same day delivery, expanded ship from store and BOPIS and enabled in-app purchases; these actions helped drive 296% e-commerce growth in the first quarter.
As a result of restrictions related to COVID-19, fewer than 500 stores were open as of May 2, 2020. However, many closed stores continued to generate sales through curbside pickup and ship from store programs. As of June 4, 2020, the number of open and fully operational stores has increased to approximately 1,000 of the Company’s 1,273 stores.
Strong ending cash position of $926.8 million as of May 2, 2020 due to actions including a proactive draw down of the Company’s revolving credit facility, and effective cash management and cost reduction measures.
First Quarter Fiscal 2020:
The 27% decline in sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the prior year period was due to temporary store closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales related to 11 additional Michaels stores (net of closures) since the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and an increase in e-commerce sales of $118.8 million or nearly 300%, partially offset the decline. Total comparable store sales decreased 27.6%.
Operating loss was $60.7 million compared to operating income of $92.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $60.7 million compared to $101.4 million in adjusted operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. A full reconciliation of Adjusted operating (loss)/income is available within the tables of this press release.
Balance sheet and liquidity highlights:
The Company proactively drew down $600 million under its revolving credit facility in March 2020 and ended the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with a cash balance of $926.8 million.
Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company paid down $300 million on the revolving credit facility, leaving it with significant available borrowing capacity.
The Company expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund planned capital expenditures, working capital requirements, debt service requirements and anticipated growth for the foreseeable future.
COVID-19 business update:
The Company has taken a number of actions to adjust to the impact COVID-19 has had on its operations.
Health and safety protocols were implemented across stores in accordance with state and local guidance to protect employees and customers. These included closing stores or limiting store hours, increasing store cleaning and implementing social distancing measures. Additionally, the Company provided thermometers for associates, installed plexiglass shields at check-out, and hand sanitizer dispensers throughout its stores to protect customers and associates. The Company continues to closely monitor state and local guidance and is prepared to take any additional measures needed to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.
The Company took swift action to reduce costs by eliminating or deferring discretionary spending not directly related to health and safety and by prioritizing the initiatives necessary to operate effectively in the current environment.
The Company managed its working capital effectively by renegotiating payment terms with vendors and landlords and reducing labor costs where needed as a result of temporary store closures.
The Company deferred capital expenditures that were not directly related to maintenance or safety.
Outlook:
Following the completion of a strategic review, on May 14, 2020 the Company announced that it plans to close its Darice wholesale operations. The Company will retain a sourcing-related office in China and expects the closure process to be substantially completed by November 30, 2020. The Company anticipates the fiscal year 2020 after-tax, primarily non-cash, cost of the closure to be in the range of $46 million to $52 million, consisting primarily of the liquidation of inventory, employee-related expenses and costs associated with the write-off of intangible assets.
As of June 4, 2020, approximately 1,000 stores were open and fully operational. Based on the current state and local laws and guidance, the Company anticipates substantially all 1,273 Michaels stores will be open by the end of June 2020.
Based on current trends, the Company believes it will use cash during its fiscal second quarter. Expected uses of cash during the second quarter include seasonal working capital and cash payments that were deferred from the first quarter. The Company expects to generate positive cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2020 and believes it has sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future.
Given the continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing any additional financial outlook information at this time.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 2,
May 4,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Net sales
$
799,888
$
1,093,720
Cost of sales and occupancy expense
578,066
676,080
Gross profit
221,822
417,640
Selling, general and administrative
281,341
320,597
Restructure charges
—
3,087
Store pre-opening costs
1,159
1,226
Operating (loss) income
(60,678
)
92,730
Interest expense
38,122
37,359
Other (income) expense, net
(2,922
)
3,105
(Loss) income before income taxes
(95,878
)
52,266
Income taxes
(32,373
)
14,575
Net (loss) income
$
(63,505
)
$
37,691
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Foreign currency and cash flow hedges
(14,336
)
(4,826
)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(77,841
)
$
32,865
(Loss) earnings per common share:
Basic
$
(0.43
)
$
0.24
Diluted
$
(0.43
)
$
0.24
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
146,865
157,749
Diluted
146,865
157,861
The following table sets forth the percentage relationship to net sales of each line item of our unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income:
13 Weeks Ended
May 2,
May 4,
2020
2019
Net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
Cost of sales and occupancy expense
72.3
61.8
Gross profit
27.7
38.2
Selling, general and administrative
35.2
29.3
Restructure charges
—
0.3
Store pre-opening costs
0.1
0.1
Operating (loss) income
(7.6
)
8.5
Interest expense
4.8
3.4
Other (income) expense, net
(0.4
)
0.3
(Loss) income before income taxes
(12.0
)
4.8
Income taxes
(4.0
)
1.3
Net (loss) income
(7.9
)
%
3.4
%
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
May 2,
February 1,
May 4,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
926,830
$
409,964
$
246,727
Merchandise inventories
1,110,760
1,097,109
1,101,729
Prepaid expenses and other
51,438
62,287
65,304
Accounts receivable, net
23,337
30,442
36,223
Total current assets
2,112,365
1,599,802
1,449,983
Property and equipment, at cost
1,713,229
1,706,520
1,676,751
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,292,966
)
(1,276,088
)
(1,242,869
)
Property and equipment, net
420,263
430,432
433,882
Operating lease assets
1,576,877
1,610,013
1,613,719
Goodwill
94,290
94,290
112,069
Other intangible assets, net
64,511
66,417
16,960
Deferred income taxes
22,816
18,201
25,577
Other assets
16,453
18,940
27,068
Total assets
$
4,307,575
$
3,838,095
$
3,679,258
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
443,911
$
476,298
$
406,947
Accrued liabilities and other
339,204
347,136
354,398
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
347,068
306,796
300,489
Current portion of long-term debt
624,900
24,900
24,900
Income taxes payable
9,378
41,236
55,339
Total current liabilities
1,764,461
1,196,366
1,142,073
Long-term debt
2,639,051
2,644,460
2,675,602
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,327,997
1,357,821
1,380,175
Other liabilities
91,489
85,912
68,766
Total liabilities
5,822,998
5,284,559
5,266,616
Stockholders’ Deficit:
Common stock, $0.06775 par value, 350,000 shares authorized; 147,343 shares issued and outstanding at May 2, 2020; 146,803 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2020; and 158,126 shares issued and outstanding at May 4, 2019
9,890
9,852
10,620
Additional paid-in-capital
13,716
4,872
11,900
Accumulated deficit
(1,501,862
)
(1,438,357
)
(1,590,494
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(37,167
)
(22,831
)
(19,384
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(1,515,423
)
(1,446,464
)
(1,587,358
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
4,307,575
$
3,838,095
$
3,679,258
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year ended
May 2,
May 4,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(63,505
)
$
37,691
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Non-cash operating lease expense
81,171
81,371
Depreciation and amortization
32,843
31,489
Share-based compensation
8,535
7,251
Debt issuance costs amortization
940
1,237
Loss on write-off of investment
—
5,036
Accretion of long-term debt, net
66
(130
)
Restructure charges
—
3,087
Deferred income taxes
(2,861
)
140
Gain on sale of building
(101
)
—
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventories
(12,857
)
6,966
Prepaid expenses and other
10,850
(6,412
)
Accounts receivable
6,593
23,705
Other assets
2,294
(12,964
)
Operating lease liabilities
(36,862
)
(56,843
)
Accounts payable
(37,815
)
(81,237
)
Accrued interest
14,373
7,706
Accrued liabilities and other
(32,587
)
(25,611
)
Income taxes
(30,219
)
12,318
Other liabilities
3,615
(1,002
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(55,527
)
33,798
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(21,856
)
(25,101
)
Proceeds from sale of building
875
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(20,981
)
(25,101
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Common stock repurchased
(401
)
(2,139
)
Payments on term loan credit facility
(6,225
)
(6,225
)
Borrowings on asset-based revolving credit facility
600,000
—
Proceeds from stock options exercised
—
507
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
593,374
(7,857
)
Net change in cash and equivalents
516,866
840
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
409,964
245,887
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$
926,830
$
246,727
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 2,
May 4,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(55,527
)
$
33,798
Non-cash operating lease expense
(81,171
)
(81,371
)
Depreciation and amortization
(32,843
)
(31,489
)
Share-based compensation
(8,535
)
(7,251
)
Debt issuance costs amortization
(940
)
(1,237
)
Loss on write-off of investment
—
(5,036
)
Accretion of long-term debt, net
(66
)
130
Restructure charges
—
(3,087
)
Deferred income taxes
2,861
(140
)
Gain on sale of building
101
—
Changes in assets and liabilities
112,615
133,374
Net (loss) income
(63,505
)
37,691
Interest expense
38,122
37,359
Income taxes
(32,373
)
14,575
Depreciation and amortization
32,843
31,489
Interest income
(1,023
)
(811
)
EBITDA
(25,936
)
120,303
Adjustments:
COVID-19 expense (1)
14,848
—
Share-based compensation
8,535
7,251
Restructure charges
—
3,087
Severance costs
798
2,542
Store pre-opening costs
1,159
1,226
Store remodel costs
215
66
Foreign currency transaction gains
(1,846
)
(74
)
Store closing costs
669
(821
)
CEO severance costs
—
5,569
Other(2)
2,746
964
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,188
$
140,113
(1)Includes costs attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic including hazard pay for team members, costs associated with furloughed employees, certain inventory charges and sanitation supplies.
(2)Other adjustments primarily relate to items such as moving and relocation expenses, franchise taxes, sign-on bonuses, director's fees and search costs.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP basis to Adjusted operating (loss) income, Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted (loss) earnings per share, diluted
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 2,
May 4,
(In thousands, except per share)
2020
2019
Operating (loss) income
$
(60,678
)
$
92,730
Restructure charges (a)
—
3,087
CEO severance costs
—
5,569
Adjusted operating (loss) income
$
(60,678
)
$
101,386
Net (loss) income
$
(63,505
)
$
37,691
Restructure charges (a)
—
3,087
CEO severance costs
—
5,569
Write-off of investment (b)
—
5,036
Tax adjustment for above items (c)
—
(2,390
)
Adjusted net (loss) income
$
(63,505
)
$
48,993
(Loss) earnings per common share, diluted
$
(0.43
)
$
0.24
Restructure charges (a)
—
0.02
CEO severance costs
—
0.04
Write-off of investment (b)
—
0.03
Tax adjustment for above items (c)
—
(0.02
)
Adjusted (loss) earnings per common share, diluted
$
(0.43
)
$
0.31
(a) Fiscal 2019 excludes charges related to the closure of our Pat Catan's stores.
(b) Excludes the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business.
(c) Adjusts for the tax impact of the restructure charges, the CEO severance costs and the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Summary of Operating Data
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth certain of our unaudited operating data: