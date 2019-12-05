Michaels : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today reported diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 of $0.19, or $0.40 per adjusted diluted share which excludes charges totaling $31.4 million (net of taxes) consisting primarily of non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges associated with the Darice wholesale business. This compares to diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 of $0.50, or $0.48 per adjusted diluted share. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP measures is included in this release.
“We are moving ahead on bringing our customer-centric, core 'Maker' strategy to life, and we are encouraged by the early operational progress being made. Combining this with the sales gains from our recent opportunistic transaction tied to A.C. Moore exiting their retail business, we believe we are on the path to improved, consistent, financial performance over time,” said Mark Cosby, Chief Executive Officer.
“Our third quarter results did not meet our expectations and were impacted by specific factors which we are addressing. As we implement the initiatives that support our 'Maker' strategy, we believe we will improve the trajectory of our business over time. Our strong balance sheet and substantial free cash flow generation provide a solid foundation from which we can reposition Michaels to drive long-term shareholder value,” Mr. Cosby added.
Third Quarter Highlights
Net sales were $1,222.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $1,274.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to a 2.2% decrease in comparable store sales, the closure of our Pat Catan’s stores during the fourth quarter of 2018, and a decrease in wholesale revenue. The decrease was partially offset from sales related to 18 additional Michaels stores (net of closures) since the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018. During the third quarter, the Company opened 13 new Michaels stores, 11 of which were former Pat Catan’s stores converted to the Michaels brand, closed one Michaels store, and relocated five Michaels stores. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company operated 1,274 Michaels stores.
Gross profit was 36.1% of net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 37.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The 150 basis point decrease was primarily due to a decrease in merchandise margin and the deleveraging of occupancy and distribution related costs, partially offset by a decrease in inventory reserves. The decrease in merchandise margin reflects the impacts of higher promotional activity, higher tariffs on inventory we purchase from China, and a change in sales mix, partially offset by benefits from our ongoing pricing and sourcing initiatives.
Selling, general and administrative expense including store pre-opening costs (“SG&A”) was $324.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $341.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease was primarily due to payroll related costs including performance-based compensation, and expenses associated with the closure of the Pat Catan’s stores.
Restructure and impairment charges in the third quarter totaled $41.4 million and consist primarily of non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges associated with the Darice wholesale business.
Operating income was $76.0 million compared to $137.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding restructure and impairment charges, adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $117.4 million. This compares to adjusted operating income in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 of $141.3 million, excluding an inventory write-down of $4.1 million related to a third-party product which did not meet the Company’s quality standards.
Interest expense increased $1.0 million to $38.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, from $37.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, due primarily to higher interest on our new 2027 Senior Notes, partially offset by a decrease related to reduced borrowing on the Company’s Amended Revolving Credit Facility. On August 30, 2019, the Amended Revolving Credit Facility was amended to extend the maturity to August 2024.
The effective tax rate was 22.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to 15.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The effective tax rate was higher primarily due to tax benefits recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (“Tax Act”).
Net income was $28.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $83.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding restructure and impairment charges, losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs and related tax adjustments, adjusted net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $60.1 million, compared to adjusted net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 of $79.8 million, which excludes the inventory write down of $3.1 million (net of taxes) described above and the adjustments related to the Tax Act.
Total merchandise inventory at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased 1.2% to $1,423.4 million compared to $1,440.9 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018 primarily related to closing the Pat Catan’s stores. Average Michaels inventory on a per store basis, inclusive of distribution centers, inventory in-transit and inventory for the Company’s e-commerce site, increased 2.9% to $1,069,000 reflecting the impact of tariffs, and compares to $1,039,000 at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
During the third quarter of 2019, the Company purchased 8.6 million shares, for an aggregate of $80 million under its share repurchase authorization. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases is approximately $294 million. The share repurchase program does not have an expiration date, and the timing and number of repurchase transactions under the program will depend on market conditions, corporate considerations, debt agreements, and regulatory requirements.
As previously announced, subsequent to the end of our fiscal third quarter, Nicole Crafts announced the closure of its A.C. Moore retail operations. As part of this closure, Michaels entered into an asset purchase agreement with A.C. Moore Incorporated and certain of its affiliates to acquire intellectual property and the right to lease up to 40 store locations for $58 million, subject to certain purchase price adjustments. In connection with the acquisition the Company also leased a distribution facility in New Jersey. The store locations are expected to be reopened under the Michaels brand name in fiscal 2020 and will include the relocation of certain existing Michaels stores. The transaction is intended to expand our presence in strategic markets and better serve our customers both online and in stores.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook:
The Company’s guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 excludes any restructure charges related to the Pat Catan’s store closures, any expenses associated with the transition of the Company’s former CEO, a write-off of an investment in a liquidated business, non-cash impairment charges associated with the Darice wholesale business, costs related to debt refinancing activities, and related tax adjustments.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company expects:
comparable store sales to be down 2%-3% reflecting current business trends, a shorter holiday selling season in the fourth quarter, and a potential negative impact from the liquidation of A.C. Moore retail locations;
adjusted operating income to be between $271 million and $281 million;
net interest expense to be approximately $38 million;
the effective tax rate to be between 23% and 24%; and
adjusted diluted earnings per common share to be between $1.21 and $1.27, based on diluted weighted average common shares of 147 million.
For fiscal 2019, the Company now expects:
net sales to be between $5.06 billion and $5.08 billion;
comparable store sales to be down approximately 2%;
to open net 16 new Michaels stores, inclusive of 12 Pat Catan’s stores the Company plans to rebrand and reopen, and relocate 13 Michaels stores;
adjusted operating income to be in the range of $565 million to $575 million;
interest expense to be approximately $152 million;
the effective tax rate to be between 23% and 24%;
adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $2.07 and $2.12, based on diluted weighted average shares of approximately 153 million; and
capital expenditures to be approximately $125 million.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
November 2,
November 3,
November 2,
November 3,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$
1,222,021
$
1,274,058
$
3,349,430
$
3,482,835
Cost of sales and occupancy expense
780,387
795,104
2,123,171
2,173,990
Gross profit
441,634
478,954
1,226,259
1,308,845
Selling, general and administrative
322,807
340,593
933,478
970,191
Restructure and impairment charges
41,376
—
48,332
44,278
Store pre-opening costs
1,402
1,196
4,370
3,995
Operating income
76,049
137,165
240,079
290,381
Interest expense
38,781
37,798
116,274
109,493
Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs
161
—
1,316
1,835
Other expense (income), net
78
(121)
2,931
(2,646)
Income before income taxes
37,029
99,488
119,558
181,699
Income taxes
8,324
15,719
28,615
43,557
Net income
$
28,705
$
83,769
$
90,943
$
138,142
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency and interest rate swaps
1,230
3,016
(8,358)
(3,230)
Comprehensive income
$
29,935
$
86,785
$
82,585
$
134,912
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.19
$
0.50
$
0.58
$
0.79
Diluted
$
0.19
$
0.50
$
0.58
$
0.78
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
150,877
165,975
155,299
174,949
Diluted
150,925
166,570
155,342
175,851
The following table sets forth the percentage relationship to net sales of each line item of our unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income:
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
November 2,
November 3,
November 2,
November 3,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Cost of sales and occupancy expense
63.9
62.4
63.4
62.4
Gross profit
36.1
37.6
36.6
37.6
Selling, general and administrative
26.4
26.7
27.9
27.9
Restructure and impairment charges
3.4
—
1.4
1.3
Store pre-opening costs
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Operating income
6.2
10.8
7.2
8.3
Interest expense
3.2
3.0
3.5
3.1
Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs
—
—
—
0.1
Other expense (income), net
—
—
0.1
(0.1)
Income before income taxes
3.0
7.8
3.6
5.2
Income taxes
0.7
1.2
0.9
1.3
Net income
2.3
%
6.6
%
2.7
%
4.0
%
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
November 2,
February 2,
November 3,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
118,387
$
245,887
$
102,670
Merchandise inventories
1,423,367
1,108,715
1,440,875
Prepaid expenses and other
73,223
98,659
100,791
Accounts receivable, net
25,224
57,328
42,997
Income taxes receivable
1,744
4,935
6,544
Total current assets
1,641,945
1,515,524
1,693,877
Property and equipment, at cost
1,733,717
1,656,098
1,642,838
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,301,785)
(1,217,021)
(1,189,442)
Property and equipment, net
431,932
439,077
453,396
Operating lease assets
1,613,527
—
—
Goodwill
94,290
112,069
119,074
Other intangible assets, net
5,043
17,238
20,591
Deferred income taxes
38,075
25,005
23,367
Other assets
20,267
19,423
28,730
Total assets
$
3,845,079
$
2,128,336
$
2,339,035
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
658,182
$
485,004
$
645,469
Accrued liabilities and other
374,120
378,742
407,684
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
303,023
—
—
Current portion of long-term debt
24,900
24,900
240,261
Income taxes payable
22,520
43,907
476
Total current liabilities
1,382,745
932,553
1,293,890
Long-term debt
2,649,756
2,681,000
2,690,302
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,374,555
—
—
Other liabilities
69,853
140,978
144,694
Total liabilities
5,476,909
3,754,531
4,128,886
Stockholders’ Deficit:
Common Stock, $0.06775 par value, 350,000 shares authorized; 146,770 shares issued and outstanding at November 2, 2019; 157,774 shares issued and outstanding at February 2, 2019; and 158,616 shares issued and outstanding at November 3, 2018
9,850
10,594
10,700
Additional paid-in-capital
1,245
5,954
—
Treasury stock
—
—
(12,168)
Accumulated deficit
(1,620,009)
(1,628,185)
(1,781,493)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(22,916)
(14,558)
(6,890)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(1,631,830)
(1,626,195)
(1,789,851)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
3,845,079
$
2,128,336
$
2,339,035
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
39 Weeks Ended
November 2,
November 3,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
90,943
$
138,142
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization of operating lease assets
244,258
—
Depreciation and amortization
94,025
89,933
Share-based compensation
18,664
20,780
Debt issuance costs amortization
3,509
3,759
Loss on write-off of investment
5,036
—
Accretion of long-term debt, net
(195)
(385)
Restructure and impairment charges
48,332
44,278
Deferred income taxes
(9,984)
7,710
Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs
1,316
1,835
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventories
(316,220)
(338,260)
Prepaid expenses and other
(14,445)
(2,886)
Accounts receivable
30,684
(18,269)
Other assets
(4,728)
(1,314)
Operating lease liabilities
(225,951)
—
Accounts payable
162,222
150,088
Accrued interest
8,441
7,850
Accrued liabilities and other
(10,471)
1,077
Income taxes
(18,318)
(79,258)
Other liabilities
(751)
734
Net cash provided by operating activities
106,367
25,814
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(89,632)
(119,553)
Net cash used in investing activities
(89,632)
(119,553)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Common stock repurchased
(107,908)
(430,509)
Payments on term loan credit facility
(18,675)
(17,356)
Payment of 2020 senior subordinated notes
(510,000)
—
Issuance of 2027 senior notes
500,000
—
Borrowings on asset-based revolving credit facility
11,100
307,400
Payments on asset-based revolving credit facility
(11,100)
(89,400)
Payment of debt refinancing costs
(8,158)
(1,117)
Payment of dividends
—
(317)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
506
1,812
Net cash used in financing activities
(144,235)
(229,487)
Net change in cash and equivalents
(127,500)
(323,226)
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
245,887
425,896
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$
118,387
$
102,670
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
November 2,
November 3,
November 2,
November 3,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
108,475
$
112,376
$
106,367
$
25,814
Amortization of operating lease assets
(81,397)
—
(244,258)
—
Depreciation and amortization
(31,295)
(30,879)
(94,025)
(89,933)
Share-based compensation
(6,658)
(8,446)
(18,664)
(20,780)
Debt issuance costs amortization
(970)
(1,237)
(3,509)
(3,759)
Loss on write-off of investment
—
—
(5,036)
—
Accretion of long-term debt, net
(67)
129
195
385
Restructure and impairment charges
(41,376)
—
(48,332)
(44,278)
Deferred income taxes
10,023
(6,940)
9,984
(7,710)
Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs
(161)
—
(1,316)
(1,835)
Changes in assets and liabilities
72,131
18,766
389,537
280,238
Net income
28,705
83,769
90,943
138,142
Interest expense
38,781
37,798
116,274
109,493
Income taxes
8,324
15,719
28,615
43,557
Depreciation and amortization
31,295
30,879
94,025
89,933
Interest income
(297)
(137)
(2,012)
(2,385)
EBITDA
106,808
168,028
327,845
378,740
Adjustments:
Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs
161
—
1,316
1,835
Share-based compensation
6,658
8,446
18,664
20,780
Restructure and impairment charges
41,376
—
48,332
44,278
Severance costs
1,683
—
10,744
902
Store pre-opening costs
1,402
1,196
4,370
3,995
Store remodel costs
174
1,325
242
5,079
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
192
(149)
659
(950)
Store closing costs
478
(328)
(469)
3,321
Other(1)
1,788
754
4,489
2,035
Adjusted EBITDA
$
160,720
$
179,272
$
416,192
$
460,015
(1)Other adjustments primarily relate to items such as moving and relocation expenses, franchise taxes, sign-on bonuses, directors fees and CEO search costs.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP basis to Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
November 2,
November 3,
November 2,
November 3,
(In thousands, except per share)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating income
$
76,049
$
137,165
$
240,079
$
290,381
Restructure and impairment charges and other (a)
41,376
—
48,332
43,975
Inventory write-down (b)
—
4,104
—
4,104
CEO severance costs
—
—
5,569
—
Adjusted operating income
$
117,425
$
141,269
$
293,980
$
338,460
Net income
$
28,705
$
83,769
$
90,943
$
138,142
Restructure and impairment charges and other (a)
41,376
—
48,332
43,975
Inventory write-down (b)
—
4,104
—
4,104
CEO severance costs
—
—
5,569
—
Write-off of investment (c)
—
—
5,036
—
Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs
161
—
1,316
1,835
Interest on 2020 senior subordinated notes (d)
—
—
1,748
—
Tax adjustment for above items (e)
(10,139)
(985)
(14,232)
(11,979)
The Tax Act - adjustments for repatriation taxes and the revaluation of deferred tax assets (f)
—
(7,120)
—
987
Adjusted net income
$
60,103
$
79,768
$
138,712
$
177,064
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.19
$
0.50
$
0.58
$
0.78
Restructure and impairment charges and other (a)
0.27
—
0.31
0.25
Inventory write-down (b)
—
0.02
—
0.02
CEO severance costs
—
—
0.04
—
Write-off of investment (c)
—
—
0.03
—
Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs
0.00
—
0.01
0.01
Interest on 2020 senior subordinated notes (d)
—
—
0.01
—
Tax adjustment for above items (e)
(0.07)
(0.01)
(0.09)
(0.07)
The Tax Act - adjustments for repatriation taxes and the revaluation of deferred tax assets (f)
—
(0.04)
—
0.01
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.40
$
0.48
$
0.89
$
1.01
(a)
Fiscal 2019 excludes charges related to the closure of our Pat Catan's stores and impairment charges recorded as a result of lower than expected operating performance in our wholesale business. Fiscal 2018 excludes charges related to the closure of our Aaron Brothers stores and $0.3 million of operating income from the operation of Aaron Brothers (prior to closing).
(b)
Excludes an inventory write-down related to a product purchased from a third-party which did not meet the Company's quality standards.
(c)
Excludes the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business.
(d)
Excludes interest paid on our 2020 Senior Subordinated Notes during the period between the issuance of our 2027 Senior Notes and the redemption of our 2020 Senior Subordinated Notes.
(e)
Adjusts for the tax impact of the restructure and impairment charges, the inventory write-down, severance charges related to the departure of the Company's former CEO, the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business, losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs and interest on a portion of our 2020 Senior Subordinated Notes.
(f)
Excludes adjustments related to repatriation taxes for accumulated earnings of foreign subsidiaries and the revaluation of deferred tax assets resulting from the enactment of the Tax Act.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Summary of Operating Data
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth certain of our unaudited operating data:
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
November 2,
November 3,
November 2,
November 3,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Michaels stores:
Open at beginning of period
1,262
1,251
1,258
1,238
New stores
13
6
21
21
Relocated stores opened
5
4
13
20
Closed stores
(1)
(1)
(5)
(3)
Relocated stores closed
(5)
(4)
(13)
(20)
Open at end of period
1,274
1,256
1,274
1,256
Aaron Brothers stores:
Open at beginning of period
—
—
—
97
Closed stores
—
—
—
(97)
Open at end of period
—
—
—
—
Pat Catan's stores:
Open at beginning and end of period
—
36
—
36
Total store count at end of period
1,274
1,292
1,274
1,292
Other Operating Data:
Average inventory per Michaels store (in thousands)