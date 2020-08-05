Middleby : 2Q 2020 Earnings Update Presentation

COVID-19 UPDATE

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we

implemented swift actions to protect our

employees, ensure uninterrupted service to

our customers and aggressively adjust our business and cost structure for a decline in revenues. Our businesses in all three segments support an essential daily

requirement, food, and thus have been

designated as essential globally. We are proud to continue to support our customers, while adhering to strict employee safety standards at all worldwide operations.

