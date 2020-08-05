Log in
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
News 
News

Middleby : 2Q 2020 Earnings Update Presentation

08/05/2020 | 11:02am EDT

2Q Earnings Update

August 5, 2020

COVID-19 Implemented Actions

COVID-19 UPDATE

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we

implemented swift actions to protect our

employees, ensure uninterrupted service to

our customers and aggressively adjust our business and cost structure for a decline in revenues. Our businesses in all three segments support an essential daily

requirement, food, and thus have been

designated as essential globally. We are proud to continue to support our customers, while adhering to strict employee safety standards at all worldwide operations.

www.middleby.com

We have implemented the following in response to COVID-19:

  • Employee Safety- Implemented companywide procedures including mandated mask policies, enhanced workplace sanitation, travel discontinuation, social distancing, staggered shifts and established work-at-home protocols for non-production employees.
  • Customer Support- Ensured continued access to customer support, technical service and uninterrupted shipping of service parts and finished goods. Production continued to meet customer demand with minimal disruptions to address employee safety precautions.
  • Cost and Profitability Initiatives- Instituted aggressive reduction of all controllable and discretionary costs. This included the adjustment of global office and production workforces in response to near-term reduced demand levels and reduced cash compensation to executives. Increased focus on prioritizing product and customers with highest profitability.
  • Supply Chain- Established a task force to identify and mitigate supply chain disruption and ensure continuity of business operations and customer support.
  • Liquidity and Cash Flow- Reduced capital expenditures for the remainder of year, enhanced working capital initiatives to drive inventory efficiency, deferred near-term acquisition investments and suspended the Middleby share repurchase program. Maintaining investments in key strategic initiatives.
  • COVID-19Product Introductions- Developed and launched products addressing COVID-19 needs, including sterilization units for N95 masks, mobile and touchless handwashing stations, plexiglass safety shields for restaurants and retail locations, mobile foodservice stations and hand and cleaning sanitizer produced at our most recent-acquired company Deutsche.

2

Financial Results

Q2 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

2Q20

2Q19

Change

Net Sales

$472.0

$761.0

-38.0%

Gross Profit

153.1

286.5

-46.6%

% of Sales

32.4%

37.6%

Operating Income

39.1

139.6

-72.0%

Net Earnings

21.2

92.2

-77.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

74.4

167.4

-55.6%

% of Sales

15.8%

22.0%

LTM Bank EBITDA

597.1

671.6

-11.1%

as defined in credit

agreement

Operating Cash Flow

77.6

67.6

14.8%

RESULTS COMMENTARY

  • Revenue decline of 40% organically
  • Organic growth declines in all segments due to COVID-19 impacts. Commercial Foodservice (49%) and Residential Kitchen (32%) and Food Processing (1%)
  • In spite of challenging market conditions, given our industry-leading margins and focus on cost control, while ensuring sufficient continuity of operations, we generated strong levels of profitability.
  • We continue to generate strong adjusted EBITDA across all segments.

Commercial Foodservice

17.9%

Food Processing

22.6%

Residential Kitchen

12.2%

  • Our LTM cash flows were a record high.
  • We expect positive cash flows for the remainder of 2020

www.middleby.com

3

Debt and Liquidity

Q2 2020 LEVERAGE RATIO (IN $000S)

Cash*

610.2

Debt

2,396.9

Net Debt

1,786.7

LTM EBITDA*

597.1

Leverage

2.99x

Covenant Limit

4.00x

* As defined in the credit agreement

10-YEAR FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH (in 000s)

$402

LIQUIDITY COMMENTARY

  • Record $402M of free cash flow over the past 12 months
  • Q2 2020 operating cash of $77.6M which included $51.3M benefit of reduced working capital
  • Eight consecutive quarters of leverage ratio under 3x
  • Capex for second half of year forecasted to be 50% below prior year levels
  • Over $600M of borrowing availability as of end of Q2 2020
  • Will continue to generate positive operating and free cash flows
  • Q3 2020 estimated leverage of 3.3x

www.middleby.com

4

Middleby Segment Summary

THREE INDUSTRY-LEADING FOODSERVICE PLATFORMS

  • 100+ highly-respected, leading brands
  • Global business infrastructure
  • Highly synergistic business segments
  • Technology and innovation leader
  • Strong track record of profitability and cash flow
  • Well positioned for existing and new market trends

www.middleby.com

SEGMENT REVENUES

Food

Processing

13.5%

Commercial

67.1%

Residential

19.4%

SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Asia 8.7%

United

States

Europe and

and Canada

Middle East

65.7%

21.9%

Latin

America5

3.7%

Near-Term Business Conditions

RECENT ORDER TRENDS

April May June

65% 55% 39%

Commercial Food Service

Business in quick-serve, pizza, retail, c-store and healthcare continue to be resilient with increased demand for delivery, drive-through and carry-out. Although significant challenges remain, conditions have improved for casual dining restaurants with outdoor dinning available and dine-in also open in most states. Bars and nightclubs along with travel and leisure remain significantly impacted. In the marketplace there continues to be a heightened focus on employee and customer safety and related solutions. Middleby is well positioned to support new and accelerating trends with innovative products and technology to address workplace safety, enhanced delivery solutions, restaurant automation and ongoing essential operating needs.

April May June

53% 35% 9%

Residential Kitchen

At our residential businesses in both the US and UK markets, the impact of COVID-19 resulted in the widespread temporary closure of our residential dealers' retail sales locations due to shelter-in- place restrictions. Substantial order improvement has occurred as dealer and retail locations have re- opened. Additionally, the increase of working, staying and eating at home has given rise to a demand for both indoor and outdoor residential cooking and refrigeration equipment. Home sales have proven to be resilient, while new home starts in the US in recent weeks are near prior year levels.

April May June

28% 1% 66%

Food Processing

We entered the year with a record backlog of approximately $138 million, which grew to approximately $152 million at the end of Q1. During the quarter customers focused on immediate risks to their business and employees, thus moving focus away from new equipment specifications during the market disruption. Accordingly, the July backlog declined to $138 million consistent with beginning of year. Sales of hot dogs and other meat products in our core markets have experienced a recent increase in demand. Food supply needs from restaurants also continues to increase. We are well positioned to support growing demands after near-term market disruption wanes.

www.middleby.com

6

Segment Results

Commercial Foodservice

Residential Kitchen Equipment

Food Processing

2Q20

2Q19

Change

2Q20

2Q19

Change

2Q20

2Q19

Change

Revenues

267,500

513,279

-47.9%

Revenues

102,914

149,872

-31.3%

Revenues

101,563

97,853

3.8%

EBITDA

47,864

129,785

-63.1%

EBITDA

12,589

27,476

-54.2%

EBITDA

22,983

20,965

9.6%

EBITDA as %

17.9%

25.3%

EBITDA as %

12.2%

18.3%

EBITDA as %

22.6%

21.4%

of Revenues

of Revenues

of Revenues

Revenue and Growth

Revenue and Growth

Revenue and Growth

U.S.

195,900

-45.2%

U.S.

81,700

-18.7%

U.S.

72,800

25.3%

Non-U.S.

71,600

-54.0%

Non-U.S.

21,200

-57.1%

Non-U.S.

28,800

-27.5%

Domestic and international revenue decline as a

Organic EBITDA for 2Q20 was 14.0%. Domestic

Domestic revenue growth was driven by protein

result of COVID-19; however order rates showed

and international revenue declined as a result of

equipment and offset by international revenue

improvement throughout the quarter. Several

COVID-19, in addition to the lingering impacts of

declines due to COVID-19. Volatile order rates

market sectors with stronger demand include QSR,

Brexit in the U.K. Demand growth during the

during quarter, while maintaining a solid backlog

pizza, healthcare and c-stores. Focused efforts on

quarter given the rise in home improvement

going into the second half of 2020.

providing solutions for customers to meet current

projects and new home sales. Housing market

safety and operational needs.

remains resilient during this challenging time.

www.middleby.com

7

COVID-19 Restaurant Impacts

Domestic restaurant same store sales

have consistently improved since theMILLERPULSE WEEKLY INDUSTRY SAME STORE SALES, 2020 March decline with onset of COVID

according to multiple restaurant data resources.

Restaurants are rapidly adapting to the new the new normal:

  • Expanding to-go options, including curbside pick-up and third-party delivery
  • Adding or improving mobile and online customer ordering capabilities
  • Rapidly adapting menus to best support limited staffing, unpredictable dine-in and/or carryout options
  • Restaurants in all states have delivery and carry out, with most states open for dine-in with restrictions

www.middleby.com

Source: MillerPulse

8

Week 30 ended 7/27/2020

COVID-19 Restaurant Impacts

www.middleby.com

9

Middleby Revenue Composition - Commercial Foodservice

SEGMENT IMPACT

  • Quick serve and fast casual fare better due to delivery, drive through and carry out support. Same store sales trend ahead of prior year in recent weeks
  • Pizza performs well as delivery is their core and large chains aim to hire 60,000 additional employees
  • Fast casual demand remains and restaurants have adjusted, requiring improved delivery and take-out services
  • Retail and c-stores continue to see demand as their customers pursue alternative foodservice options that are not dine-in
  • Healthcare and assisted living sectors continue to perform well
  • Casual and fine-dining heavily impacted
  • Travel and leisure market is challenged as air travel is significantly impaired. Hotel occupancy is down ~50%

Week 30 sales

Industry

-4.6

Fast Food

4.7

Quick Service

0.8

Fast Casual

-8.9

Casual Dining

-31.5

www.middleby.com

10

Middleby Revenue Composition - Commercial Foodservice

OPERATOR SPENDING

  • Near-termfocus on replacement, capacity and maintenance of equipment
  • Better performing sectors and concepts continuing with enhanced menu and operational initiatives
  • Spending anticipated to be on employee and customer safety modifications
  • Initial declines in service revenues are recovering as restaurant restart and traffic improves

MENU DRIVEN

PARTS

8%

17%

NEW BUILD

26%

REPLACEMENT &

UPGRADE

49%

www.middleby.com

11

Trends in the Foodservice Industry

ACCELERATING TRENDS

  • Added focus on off-premise (delivery, carry out and drive- through)
  • Focus on menu simplification, throughput and space utilization
  • Growth in non-traditional foodservice like retail and c-store
  • Labor will continue to be a primary challenge
  • New foodservice models will continue including modular, ghost and cloud kitchens
  • Remote monitoring and automation
  • Safety protocols for employees and customers
  • Continued demand trends in healthcare and assisted living

MIDDLEBY SOLUTIONS

  • Middleby ventless kitchens for non-traditional and space savings
  • Development and launch of Open Kitchen
  • Middleby modular and ghost kitchens
  • Data intelligence and automation solutions
  • Middleby advanced controls
  • Middleby touchless and automated Pick-Up Cabinets (PUC)
  • Focus on integrated solutions for targeted segments including retail, c-stores, healthcare and emerging chains

www.middleby.com

initiatives, solutions for industry trends and invested in targeted growth segments. As a result we are well

12

positioned with solutions to address these needs that will accelerate as a result of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Residential Impacts - Appliance Sales

Residential sales are sequentially improving week over week since the April lows and are expected to recover in second half.

Residential sales are quickly returning to pre-COVID levels:

  • On-linedealers performed well during Q2
  • Traditional dealer and retail showrooms began to re-open in June further bolstering business and improving the outlook for Q3
  • Outdoor segment experiencing growth with consumers staying home and cooking outside
  • Home sales have remained resilient and consumer investments in home improvement projects continue to gain momentum
  • The UK market is more heavily impacted than the USA, but is demonstrating significant improvement in July

www.middleby.com

AHAM 2020 FULL YEAR INDUSTRY FORECAST OF UNIT SHIPMENTS

Numbers in thousands

Source: Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers

13

COVID-19 Residential Impacts - Home Sales

TOTAL EXISTING HOME SALES % CHANGE YEAR OVER YEAR

Domestic home sales and new home starts have steadily improved over the recent months since the onset of COVID.

  • June home sales improved +17% from May, but remained approximately -11% below the prior year month.
  • New home starts have significantly improved over the past few months and are only down -4% in June compared to the prior year.
  • New construction permits increased +11% in June, compared to the previous year.

Source: National Assn. of Realtors

NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION

New permits approved

New home starts

Source: United States Census Bureau

www.middleby.com

14

Middleby Revenue Composition - Residential Trends

CONSUMER SPENDING

  • Growing trend of outdoor cooking and family entertaining during COVID
  • Heightened interest and demand for new appliances due to meals prepared at home and consumers with time to review products online
  • Order-in,pick-up and food delivery trends resulting in more warming at home. Trends evolving around meals prepared with food items prepared both inside and outside the home brought together
  • Launching new home projects and remodels due to continuing work-at- home and school-at-home trends
  • Increasing demand for new

Residential Sales

Other & Non-Core 10%

Outdoor 12%

Refrigeration 30%

Cooking & Ventilation

48%

refrigeration to fill the consumer need for larger capacity units

  • Rising demand for appliance service due to greater residential equipment utilization

www.middleby.com

15

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 15:01:09 UTC
