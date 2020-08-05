Middleby : 2Q 2020 Earnings Update Presentation

our customers and aggressively adjust our business and cost structure for a decline in revenues. Our businesses in all three segments support an essential daily
We have implemented the following in response to COVID-19:
Employee Safety- Implemented companywide procedures including mandated mask policies, enhanced workplace sanitation, travel discontinuation, social distancing, staggered shifts and established work-at-home protocols for non-production employees.
Customer Support- Ensured continued access to customer support, technical service and uninterrupted shipping of service parts and finished goods. Production continued to meet customer demand with minimal disruptions to address employee safety precautions.
Cost and Profitability Initiatives- Instituted aggressive reduction of all controllable and discretionary costs. This included the adjustment of global office and production workforces in response to near-term reduced demand levels and reduced cash compensation to executives. Increased focus on prioritizing product and customers with highest profitability.
Supply Chain- Established a task force to identify and mitigate supply chain disruption and ensure continuity of business operations and customer support.
Liquidity and Cash Flow- Reduced capital expenditures for the remainder of year, enhanced working capital initiatives to drive inventory efficiency, deferred near-term acquisition investments and suspended the Middleby share repurchase program. Maintaining investments in key strategic initiatives.
COVID-19Product Introductions- Developed and launched products addressing COVID-19 needs, including sterilization units for N95 masks, mobile and touchless handwashing stations, plexiglass safety shields for restaurants and retail locations, mobile foodservice stations and hand and cleaning sanitizer produced at our most recent-acquired company Deutsche.
Financial Results
Q2 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
2Q20
2Q19
Change
Net Sales
$472.0
$761.0
-38.0%
Gross Profit
153.1
286.5
-46.6%
% of Sales
32.4%
37.6%
Operating Income
39.1
139.6
-72.0%
Net Earnings
21.2
92.2
-77.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
74.4
167.4
-55.6%
% of Sales
15.8%
22.0%
LTM Bank EBITDA
597.1
671.6
-11.1%
as defined in credit
agreement
Operating Cash Flow
77.6
67.6
14.8%
RESULTS COMMENTARY
Revenue decline of 40% organically
Organic growth declines in all segments due to COVID-19 impacts. Commercial Foodservice (49%) and Residential Kitchen (32%) and Food Processing (1%)
In spite of challenging market conditions, given our industry-leading margins and focus on cost control, while ensuring sufficient continuity of operations, we generated strong levels of profitability.
We continue to generate strong adjusted EBITDA across all segments.
•
Commercial Foodservice
17.9%
•
Food Processing
22.6%
•
Residential Kitchen
12.2%
Our LTM cash flows were a record high.
We expect positive cash flows for the remainder of 2020
Debt and Liquidity
Q2 2020 LEVERAGE RATIO (IN $000S)
Cash*
610.2
Debt
2,396.9
Net Debt
1,786.7
LTM EBITDA*
597.1
Leverage
2.99x
Covenant Limit
4.00x
* As defined in the credit agreement
10-YEAR FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH (in 000s)
$402
LIQUIDITY COMMENTARY
Record $402M of free cash flow over the past 12 months
Q2 2020 operating cash of $77.6M which included $51.3M benefit of reduced working capital
Eight consecutive quarters of leverage ratio under 3x
Capex for second half of year forecasted to be 50% below prior year levels
Over $600M of borrowing availability as of end of Q2 2020
Will continue to generate positive operating and free cash flows
Q3 2020 estimated leverage of 3.3x
Middleby Segment Summary
THREE INDUSTRY-LEADING FOODSERVICE PLATFORMS
100+ highly-respected, leading brands
Global business infrastructure
Highly synergistic business segments
Technology and innovation leader
Strong track record of profitability and cash flow
Well positioned for existing and new market trends
SEGMENT REVENUES
Food
Processing
13.5%
Commercial
67.1%
Residential
19.4%
SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Asia 8.7%
United
States
Europe and
and Canada
Middle East
65.7%
21.9%
Latin
America5
3.7%
Near-Term Business Conditions
RECENT ORDER TRENDS
April May June
▼65% ▼55% ▼39%
Commercial Food Service
Business in quick-serve, pizza, retail, c-store and healthcare continue to be resilient with increased demand for delivery, drive-through and carry-out. Although significant challenges remain, conditions have improved for casual dining restaurants with outdoor dinning available and dine-in also open in most states. Bars and nightclubs along with travel and leisure remain significantly impacted. In the marketplace there continues to be a heightened focus on employee and customer safety and related solutions. Middleby is well positioned to support new and accelerating trends with innovative products and technology to address workplace safety, enhanced delivery solutions, restaurant automation and ongoing essential operating needs.
April May June
▼53% ▼35% ▼9%
Residential Kitchen
At our residential businesses in both the US and UK markets, the impact of COVID-19 resulted in the widespread temporary closure of our residential dealers' retail sales locations due to shelter-in- place restrictions. Substantial order improvement has occurred as dealer and retail locations have re- opened. Additionally, the increase of working, staying and eating at home has given rise to a demand for both indoor and outdoor residential cooking and refrigeration equipment. Home sales have proven to be resilient, while new home starts in the US in recent weeks are near prior year levels.
April May June
▼28% ▼1% ▼66%
Food Processing
We entered the year with a record backlog of approximately $138 million, which grew to approximately $152 million at the end of Q1. During the quarter customers focused on immediate risks to their business and employees, thus moving focus away from new equipment specifications during the market disruption. Accordingly, the July backlog declined to $138 million consistent with beginning of year. Sales of hot dogs and other meat products in our core markets have experienced a recent increase in demand. Food supply needs from restaurants also continues to increase. We are well positioned to support growing demands after near-term market disruption wanes.
Segment Results
Commercial Foodservice
Residential Kitchen Equipment
Food Processing
2Q20
2Q19
Change
2Q20
2Q19
Change
2Q20
2Q19
Change
Revenues
267,500
513,279
-47.9%
Revenues
102,914
149,872
-31.3%
Revenues
101,563
97,853
3.8%
EBITDA
47,864
129,785
-63.1%
EBITDA
12,589
27,476
-54.2%
EBITDA
22,983
20,965
9.6%
EBITDA as %
17.9%
25.3%
EBITDA as %
12.2%
18.3%
EBITDA as %
22.6%
21.4%
of Revenues
of Revenues
of Revenues
Revenue and Growth
Revenue and Growth
Revenue and Growth
U.S.
195,900
-45.2%
U.S.
81,700
-18.7%
U.S.
72,800
25.3%
Non-U.S.
71,600
-54.0%
Non-U.S.
21,200
-57.1%
Non-U.S.
28,800
-27.5%
Domestic and international revenue decline as a
Organic EBITDA for 2Q20 was 14.0%. Domestic
Domestic revenue growth was driven by protein
result of COVID-19; however order rates showed
and international revenue declined as a result of
equipment and offset by international revenue
improvement throughout the quarter. Several
COVID-19, in addition to the lingering impacts of
declines due to COVID-19. Volatile order rates
market sectors with stronger demand include QSR,
Brexit in the U.K. Demand growth during the
during quarter, while maintaining a solid backlog
pizza, healthcare and c-stores. Focused efforts on
quarter given the rise in home improvement
going into the second half of 2020.
providing solutions for customers to meet current
projects and new home sales. Housing market
safety and operational needs.
remains resilient during this challenging time.
COVID-19 Restaurant Impacts
Domestic restaurant same store sales
have consistently improved since theMILLERPULSE WEEKLY INDUSTRY SAME STORE SALES, 2020 March decline with onset of COVID
according to multiple restaurant data resources.
Restaurants are rapidly adapting to the new the new normal:
Expanding to-go options, including curbside pick-up and third-party delivery
Adding or improving mobile and online customer ordering capabilities
Rapidly adapting menus to best support limited staffing, unpredictable dine-in and/or carryout options
Restaurants in all states have delivery and carry out, with most states open for dine-in with restrictions
