Middleby : April Shaw Joins Blodgett as VP of Combi Sales

'April is well-known and highly-respected in our industry and will be a tremendous asset to Blodgett Combi as the market continues to grow quickly,' said Steve Spittle, Middleby Group President. 'Her knowledge and experience as both a chef and product expert will allow her to work with our customers in a variety of combi applications, from quick service to fine dining. We are proud of the advanced product offerings from Blodgett in this area and we are confident April will be able to continue our strong momentum in the market based on the versatility and ease of Blodgett Combi cooking. We are very excited to have her on our team as we expand our innovation in the market.'

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Ms. Shaw joins Blodgett from Lainox Combi and Belshaw Adamatic, both part of the Ali Group. In this position she led North American combi and bakery oven sales efforts over the past two years. Prior to her time with the Ali Group, April was a Rep Agent with CR Peterson & Associates, a New England-company specializing in the sales and marketing of foodservice equipment, including multiple Middleby brands. Before joining CR Peterson & Associates she was a Regional Sales Manager and chef for six years with Rational.