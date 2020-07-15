Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  The Mint Corporation    MIT   CA60447G1090

THE MINT CORPORATION

(MIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/15 03:45:10 pm
0.04 CAD   --.--%
05:25pMint Corporation Financial Statements Filed
NE
06/29Mint Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
NE
06/12Mint Financial Statements Filed
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mint Corporation Financial Statements Filed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company"), announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, MD&A and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the "Interim Filings"). The Interim Filings can be found under Mint's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally-certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. The Mint Group provides employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

The Mint Corporation
Vishy Karamadam
647-352-0666
www.themintcorp.com

Not for Distribution in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59868


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE MINT CORPORATION
05:25pMint Corporation Financial Statements Filed
NE
06/29Mint Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
NE
06/12Mint Financial Statements Filed
NE
06/01Letter to the Shareholders - The Mint Corporation
NE
05/27Mint Announces Update on Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents and Delayed Fi..
NE
05/15MINT : IIROC Trading Resumption - MIT
AQ
05/13Mint Receives TSX Venture Exchange Final Approval of Previously Announced Dis..
NE
04/24Mint Receives TSX Venture Exchange Conditional Approval of Previously Announc..
NE
04/14Mint Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents
NE
02/04Mint Reaches Agreement to Divest Its Payroll Card Portfolio
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -5,25 M -3,88 M -3,88 M
Net Debt 2019 22,3 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,11x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,89 M 5,83 M 5,84 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart THE MINT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Mint Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vishy Karamadam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian David Hendry Chief Financial Officer
Randy Koroll Director
Vikas Ranjan Non-Independent Director
Rebecca Ong-Goodman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MINT CORPORATION0.00%6
FISERV, INC.-15.64%65 301
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.69%48 769
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.42%20 875
AFTERPAY LIMITED132.79%12 884
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.3.02%11 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group