Mint Receives TSX Venture Exchange Final Approval of Previously Announced Disposition and Announces Resumption of Trading

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company") today announced that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the sale by the Company's subsidiaries, Mint Middle East LLC and Mint Gateway for Electronic Payments LLC (collectively "Mint UAE") of Mint UAE's direct payroll disbursement service business in the United Arab Emirates (the "Transaction"). TSXV conditional approval of the Transaction was announced by Mint in a press release issued on April 24, 2020.

TSXV final approval of the Transaction was subject to a number of conditions which have been satisfied by the Company, including receipt by the Company of the written consent of the holders of more than 50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The TSXV has informed the Company that all conditions have now been satisfied to allow trading to resume of the Company's common shares, and accordingly, the shares are anticipated to resume trading on May 19, 2020.

ABOUT MINT

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. The Mint Group provides employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

The Mint Corporation

Vishy Karamadam, Chief Executive Officer

647-352-0666

www.themintcorp.com

