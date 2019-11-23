Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Mission Group plc    TMMG   GB00B11FD453

THE MISSION GROUP PLC

(TMMG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IMF to continue new-loan talks with Ukraine in coming weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 09:05am EST

The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it will continue talks with Ukraine about a new support program in coming weeks following significant progress in discussions so far with Kiev.

An IMF mission has been in Ukraine for a week as part of talks between Kiev and the fund to replace a $3.9 billion stand-by arrangement that expires in January.

"The IMF staff team had constructive and productive discussions with the Ukrainian authorities and commended them on the considerable progress made during the last few months in advancing reforms and continuing with sound economic policies," it said in a statement.

Ukraine wants to secure an IMF deal worth around $5 billion-6 billion over three years to support its economy and signal to investors that the new government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is committed to reform.

"Discussions will continue in the coming weeks," the IMF said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE MISSION GROUP PLC
11/22Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
RE
11/22Exxon Is One of the Most Innovative Companies. But It Still (Mostly) Shuns Re..
DJ
11/21Further interest rate cuts by Russian central bank 'appropriate' - IMF missio..
RE
11/20Intesa and Nexi in Preliminary Talks Over Potential Deal
DJ
10/31THE MISSION MARKETING GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
09/25MISSION MARKETING : Change of Name
PU
08/13MISSION MARKETING : EBT Share Dealings
PU
08/07MISSION MARKETING : EBT Share Dealings
PU
08/01MISSION MARKETING : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 83,2 M
EBIT 2019 10,6 M
Net income 2019 7,30 M
Debt 2019 2,10 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,42x
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 68,2 M
Chart THE MISSION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Mission Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MISSION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 144,00  GBp
Last Close Price 81,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Spencer Clifton Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David William Morgan Executive Chairman
Peter David Campbell Fitzwilliam Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Dylan Bogg Executive Director
Robert Andrew Day Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MISSION GROUP PLC50.00%87
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 975
DENTSU INC.-13.74%10 400
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.0.46%504
WANKA ONLINE INC--.--%289
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group