Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Mission Marketing Group plc    TMMG   GB00B11FD453

THE MISSION MARKETING GROUP PLC

(TMMG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/13 03:04:43 am
74.0825 GBp   -3.16%
02:52aMISSION MARKETING : EBT Share Dealings
PU
08/07MISSION MARKETING : EBT Share Dealings
PU
08/01MISSION MARKETING : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mission Marketing : EBT Share Dealings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 02:52am EDT

The Mission Marketing Group plc

EBT Share Dealings

The Mission Marketing Group plc ('themission', 'the Company' or 'the Group', AIM: TMMG), the technology-embraced marketing communications and advertising group, announces that it was informed by the Trustee of The Mission Marketing Group Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') on 12 August 2019 that the EBT acquired 250,000 shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of 79.75 pence per share, on 9 August 2019.

Following this purchase, a total of 1,076,745 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.26 per cent of the Company's total voting rights, are held in the EBT.

Peter Fitzwilliam, Finance Director

The Mission Marketing Group plc

020 7462 1415

Mark Percy / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

Shore Capital (Nomad and Broker)

020 7408 4090

themissionis a network of entrepreneurial marketing communications Agencies employing over 1,000 people in the UK, Asia and US, working together to provide Clients with the expertise and resource to make them more successful in today's dynamic environment.

www.themission.co.uk

Disclaimer

The Mission Marketing Group plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 06:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE MISSION MARKETING GROU
02:52aMISSION MARKETING : EBT Share Dealings
PU
08/07MISSION MARKETING : EBT Share Dealings
PU
08/01MISSION MARKETING : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement
PU
07/11THE MISSION MARKETING GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/17MISSION MARKETING : Result of AGM
PU
06/17MISSION MARKETING : Board Changes
PU
06/07MISSION MARKETING : EBT Share Dealings
PU
06/05MISSION MARKETING : EBT Share Dealings
PU
06/04MISSION MARKETING : Growth Share Scheme
PU
04/09MISSION MARKETING : Final Results & Board Changes
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 83,2 M
EBIT 2019 10,6 M
Net income 2019 7,30 M
Debt 2019 1,90 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 8,90x
P/E ratio 2020 8,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 64,6 M
Chart THE MISSION MARKETING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Mission Marketing Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MISSION MARKETING GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 76,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David William Morgan Executive Chairman
Peter David Campbell Fitzwilliam Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Dylan Bogg Executive Director
Robert Andrew Day Executive Director
Susan Marie Mullen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MISSION MARKETING GROUP PLC41.67%78
OMNICOM GROUP7.25%17 086
WPP GROUP14.69%14 961
PUBLICIS GROUPE-16.13%11 225
DENTSU INC-23.86%9 557
INTERPUBLIC GROUP1.48%8 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group