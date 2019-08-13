Mission Marketing : EBT Share Dealings

The Mission Marketing Group plc

EBT Share Dealings

The Mission Marketing Group plc

('

the

mission

',

'the Company' or 'the Group', AIM: TMMG), the technology-embraced marketing communications and advertising group, announces that it was informed by the Trustee of The Mission Marketing Group Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') on 12 August 2019 that the EBT acquired 250,000 shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of 79.75 pence per share, on 9 August 2019.

Following this purchase, a total of 1,076,745 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.26 per cent of the Company's total voting rights, are held in the EBT.

Peter Fitzwilliam, Finance Director The Mission Marketing Group plc 020 7462 1415 Mark Percy / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory) Shore Capital (Nomad and Broker) 020 7408 4090

themissionis a network of entrepreneurial marketing communications Agencies employing over 1,000 people in the UK, Asia and US, working together to provide Clients with the expertise and resource to make them more successful in today's dynamic environment.

www.themission.co.uk