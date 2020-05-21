Mosaic : 2020 Annual Meeting Presentation

Greg Ebel, Chairman of the Board of Directors | Joc O'Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Isaacson, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about proposed or pending future transactions or strategic plans and other statements about future financial and operating results. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the economic impact and operating impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the potential drop in oil demand/production and its impact on the availability and price of sulfur, political and economic instability in Brazil or changes in government policy in Brazil, such as higher costs associated with the new mining rules or the implementation of new freight tables; the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations and those of joint ventures in which Mosaic participates, including the performance of the Wa'ad Al Shamal Phosphate Company (also known as MWSPC), the timely development and commencement of operations of production facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the future success of current plans for MWSPC and any future changes in those plans; difficulties with realization of the benefits of our long term natural gas based pricing ammonia supply agreement with CF Industries, Inc., including the risk that the cost savings initially anticipated from the agreement may not be fully realized over its term or that the price of natural gas or ammonia during the term are at levels at which the pricing is disadvantageous to Mosaic; customer defaults; the effects of Mosaic's decisions to exit business operations or locations; changes in government policy; changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, including expansion of the types and extent of water resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse gas
regulation, implementation of numeric water quality standards for the discharge of nutrients into Florida waterways or efforts to reduce the flow of excess nutrients into the Mississippi
River basin, the Gulf of Mexico or elsewhere; further developments in judicial or administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic's operations are adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties; difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial assurance requirements; resolution of global tax audit activity; the effectiveness of Mosaic's processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Central Florida, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast of the United States, Canada or Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items differing from management's current estimates, including, among others, asset retirement, environmental remediation, reclamation or other environmental regulation, Canadian resources taxes and royalties, or the costs of the MWSPC; reduction of Mosaic's available cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements and strategic investments; brine inflows at Mosaic's Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, potash mine or other potash shaft mines; other accidents and disruptions involving Mosaic's operations, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of
hazardous or volatile chemicals; and risks associated with cyber security, including reputational loss; as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic
Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margins, adjusted earnings per share. For important information regarding the non-GAAP measures we present, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our May 4, 2020 earnings release and the performance data for the first quarter of 2020 that are available on our website at www.mosaicco.com in the "Financial Information - Quarterly Earnings" section under the "Investors" tab. The earnings release and performance data are also furnished as exhibits to our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 4, 2020.
Mosaic's Performance and Outlook
Joc O'Rourke
President and CEO
2019 Results
$ in million
Sales Volume
Net Sales
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Adjusted Net Earnings(1)
Cash from Operations Capital Expenditures
2019
2018
26.7 million
27.6 million
tonnes
tonnes
$8,906
$9,587
$1,347
$2,104
$59
$817
$1,095
$1,410
$1,272
$955
Extreme weather conditions led to reduced fertilizer demand
Mosaic executed well and made significant strategic progress
Esterhazy K3 acceleration
Mosaic Fertilizantes synergies
NextGen phosphates
We created substantial earnings leverage
First Quarter 2020 Results
$ in million
Sales Volume
Net Sales
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Adjusted Net Earnings(1)
Cash from Operations
Capital Expenditures
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
6.1 million
5.4 million
tonnes
tonnes
$1,798
$1,900
$214
$430
$(21)
$98
$190
$(176)
$264
$314
Volumes move before prices increase
Carefully managing spending
Coronavirus and COVID-19
Our focus
Keep employees healthy and safe
Serve customers well
Support communities
Advance strategic priorities
Continue to Monitor Impact as Society and the Economy Reopens and Recovers
Risks
Opportunities
Government Mandated Closures
Increased Logistic Availability
Bio Fuel Prices
Lower Fuel / Freight Costs
Supply Chain Interruptions
Lower T&E
Sulfur Costs / Availability
Global Phosphate Curtailments
Markets Starting to Move
Demand is outpacing expectations
Phosphate imports into NOLA are down 22% year-over-year
North America inventories are low
Prices are beginning to respond
First barge of the season offloading at Pine Bend
Mosaic's Strategic Priorities
North America
Transformation
Uncover and pursue new opportunities to improve the profitability and competitiveness of our potash and phosphate businesses
South America
Growth Engine
Leverage Mosaic's in-country capabilities to drive additional growth and profitability
Grow and Strengthen
Our Product Portfolio
Drive Functional
Collaboration and Efficiency
Rethink and re-engineer outdated and inefficient processes, and continue to look for new ways to improve
Optimize Operating Assets
and Capital Management
Continually assess, prioritize and allocate capital across the business and make decisions that strengthen our balance sheet
Act Responsibly
Pursue diverse opportunities that make us stronger and that yield mutual benefits for Mosaic and our customers
Be a good corporate citizen and contribute to the vitality of the people and the communities around us
Progress by the Numbers
Non GAAP Reconciliations
Reconciliation of non GAAP measures
Consolidated Earnings (in millions)
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
2019
2018
Consolidated net (loss) earnings attributable to Mosaic
$(203)
$131
$(1,067)
$470
Less: Consolidated interest expense, net
(41)
(47)
$(183)
$(166)
Plus: Consolidated depreciation, depletion and amortization
217
218
$883
$884
Plus: Accretion expense
17
15
$58
$48
Plus: Share-based compensation expense
(10)
15
$29
$27
Plus: Consolidated provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(133)
46
$(226)
$77
Plus: Notable items
285
(42)
$1,487
$432
Adjusted EBITDA
$214
$430
$1,347
$2,104
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mosaic
$(203)
$131
$(1,067)
$470
After tax notable items included in earnings
(182)
33
(1,126)
(347)
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Mosaic