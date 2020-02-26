Log in
Mosaic : Announces January 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

02/26/2020 | 06:08pm EST
Mosaic Announces January 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes
Company Release - 2/26/20205:20 PMET

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 /The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) announced its January 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1)
 January 2020 January 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 728 560
Sales Revenues in millions
$ 170 $ 159
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
 January 2020 January 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 752 554
Sales Revenues in millions
$ 281 $ 261
Phosphates(1)
January 2020 January 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 599 513
Sales Revenues in millions
$ 198 $ 234

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions

due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2) Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
Lucy Terrill, 813-775-4219
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578081/Mosaic-Announces-January-2020-Sales-Revenues-and-Volumes

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:07:04 UTC
