Mosaic : Announces January 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 /The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) announced its January 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) January 2020 January 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 728 560 Sales Revenues in millions $ 170 $ 159

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) January 2020 January 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 752 554 Sales Revenues in millions $ 281 $ 261 Phosphates(1) January 2020 January 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 599 513 Sales Revenues in millions $ 198 $ 234

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions

due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2) Tonnes = finished product tonnes

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

