Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Mosaic Company    MOS

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mosaic : Announces Temporary Curtailment at Its Esterhazy Potash Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Brings announced potash curtailments to up to 600,000 tonnes

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) announced today that it will temporarily curtail production at its Esterhazy mine, which when combined with a previously announced potash curtailment, brings total curtailments to up to 600,000 tonnes. The curtailment is not expected to impact the pace of development at the Esterhazy mine K3 project. The increased curtailment is based on increasing inventories as a result of a short-term slowdown in global potash markets and increased risks of a delay in Chinese contract settlement. If the full amount of the curtailment is realized in lower fourth quarter 2019 sales, it would result in a negative impact of approximately $150 million in adjusted EBITDA.

“While near-term fertilizer markets remain challenging, we continue to expect a very strong application season in Brazil and North America, and a better supply and demand balance in 2020,” said President and CEO Joc O’Rourke.

The company plans to provide updated market commentary when it reports earnings, after close November 4, 2019. On August 6, the company provided sensitivity of 2019 adjusted EBITDA for both phosphates and potash price changes.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Mosaic will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2019 earnings results as well as global markets and trends. Presentation slides and a simultaneous webcast of the conference call may be accessed through Mosaic’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. This webcast will be available up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits of the curtailment of potash production. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic’s international operations, the effectiveness of Mosaic’s processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting global operations including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items differing from management’s current estimates, reduction of Mosaic’s available cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements and strategic investments; brine inflows at Mosaic’s Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, potash mine or other potash shaft mines; other accidents and disruptions involving Mosaic’s operations, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

This press release includes discussion of a Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because non-GAAP measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, they are thus susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We are not providing U.S. GAAP reconciliation for adjusted EBITDA because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our notable items without unreasonable effort.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE MOSAIC COMPANY
08:32aMOSAIC : Announces Temporary Curtailment at Its Esterhazy Potash Mine
BU
09/17Tech up Slightly Amid Antitrust Probe Nerves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/10Ford and Wendy's slip while Mosaic and Mallinckrodt rally
AQ
09/09THE MOSAIC COMPANY : Discloses Strategic Decisions Prior to Planned Investor Mee..
BU
09/09MOSAIC : To Idle Louisiana Phosphate Operations, Buyback Shares
DJ
09/05MOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at Araxá and Tapira M..
BU
09/04MOSAIC CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29MOSAIC : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/14MOSAIC : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
BU
08/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 250 M
EBIT 2019 768 M
Net income 2019 281 M
Debt 2019 3 712 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 29,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 7 262 M
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,47  $
Last Close Price 18,82  $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
William T. Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-35.57%7 262
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA15.89%11 481
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.12.25%10 663
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 999
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 254
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group