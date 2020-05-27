Log in
Mosaic : Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/27/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

The Mosaic Company

Joc O'Rourke

President and CEO

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about proposed or pending future transactions or strategic plans and other statements about future financial and operating results. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the economic impact and operating impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the potential drop in oil demand/ production and its impact on the availability and price of sulfur, political and economic instability in Brazil or changes in government policy in Brazil, such as higher costs associated with the new mining rules or the implementation of new freight tables; the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations and those of joint ventures in which Mosaic participates, including the performance of the Wa'ad Al Shamal Phosphate Company (also known as MWSPC), the timely development and commencement of operations of production facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the future success of current plans for MWSPC and any future changes in those plans; difficulties with realization of the benefits of our long term natural gas based pricing ammonia supply agreement with CF Industries, Inc., including the risk that the cost savings initially anticipated from the agreement may not be fully realized over its term or that the price of natural gas or ammonia during the term are at levels at which the pricing is disadvantageous to Mosaic; customer defaults; the effects of Mosaic's decisions to exit business operations or locations; changes in government policy; changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, including expansion of the types and extent of water resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse gas regulation, implementation of numeric water quality standards for the discharge of nutrients into Florida waterways or efforts to reduce the flow of excess nutrients into the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf of Mexico or elsewhere; further developments in judicial or administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic's operations are adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties; difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial assurance requirements; resolution of global tax audit activity; the effectiveness of Mosaic's processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Central Florida, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast of the United States, Canada or Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items differing from management's current estimates, including, among others, asset retirement, environmental remediation, reclamation or other environmental regulation, Canadian resources taxes and royalties, or the costs of the MWSPC; reduction of Mosaic's available cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements and strategic investments; brine inflows at Mosaic's Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, potash mine or other potash shaft mines; other accidents and disruptions involving Mosaic's operations, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; and risks associated with cyber security, including reputational loss; as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Mosaic's Strategy

Designed to leverage our strengths, competitive position and exceptional execution to deliver superior long-

term value to our stakeholders

Mosaic is the world's leading integrated producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash.

Strategic Actions | 2015 - 2019

  • Reduced cost and increased productivity across the enterprise
  • Exceeded synergy targets from Vale Fertilizantes acquisition
  • Introduced new performance products with higher margins and yields
  • Accelerated and reached major K3 milestones
  • Achieved 2020 debt retirement goals two years early

Mosaic's Strategic Priorities

1

2

3

North America

Transformation

Uncover and pursue new opportunities to improve the profitability and competitiveness of our potash and phosphate businesses

South America

Growth Engine

Leverage Mosaic's in-country capabilities to drive additional growth and profitability

Grow and Strengthen

Our Product Portfolio

Pursue diverse opportunities that make us stronger and that yield mutual benefits for Mosaic and our customers

4

5

6

Drive Functional

Collaboration and Efficiency

Rethink and re-engineer outdated and inefficient processes, and continue to look for new ways to improve

Optimize Operating Assets

and Capital Management

Continually assess, prioritize and allocate capital across the business and make decisions that strengthen our balance sheet

Act Responsibly

Be a good corporate citizen and contribute to the vitality of the people and the communities around us

North America Transformation

Uncover and pursue new opportunities to improve the profitability and competitiveness of our potash and phosphate businesses

  • Combine potash and phosphate operations under a unified North America business and management team
  • Increase agility; improve efficiency and productivity
  • Capture synergies
  • Accelerate use of technology to reduce cost and risk

Esterhazy K3: Momentum Continues

Expected completion mid-2022

Millions of ore tonnes

Esterhazy K3 Ramp-up

20

$160

Full Production

15

2023

$120

millionsIn

10

$80

5

$40

Brine costs $0

0

by mid-2022

$0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Production Ramp in Ore Tonnes

Cash Brine Management Spend

8

Florida Phosphate NextGEN

  • Consolidate from site specific to a single, integrated control room
  • Improve production planning and ability to make real-time data driven decisions
  • Drive efficiency and productivity gains

9

South America Growth Engine

Leverage Mosaic's in-country capabilities to drive additional growth and profitability

  • First mover advantage in large, fast growing region
  • Advancing digital transformation projects in sales, logistics and rock processing
  • Targeting additional $200 million in value capture by 2022

Grow and Strengthen Our Product Portfolio

Pursue diverse opportunities that make us stronger and that yield mutual benefits for Mosaic and our customers

Drive Functional

Collaboration and Efficiency

Rethink and re-engineer outdated and inefficient processes, and continue to look for new ways to improve

  • Leverage remote worker model created during COVID-19
  • Create global shared service centers in conjunction with North America integration
  • Identify processes that can be standardized and improved to add value

Optimize Operating Assets and Capital Management

Continually assess, prioritize and allocate capital across the business and make decision that strengthen our balance sheet

Act Responsibly

Be a good corporate citizen and contribute to the vitality of the people and the communities around us

We help the world grow the food it needs

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 19:12:07 UTC
