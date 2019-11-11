Log in
Mosaic : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

0
11/11/2019 | 01:34pm EST

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has announced that company executives will present at two upcoming conferences.

Clint Freeland, Mosaic’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Andy Jung, Mosaic’s Vice President Market and Strategic Analysis will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference in Boston on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mosaic will also present at Citi’s Basic Materials Conference in New York City. Mr. Freeland will present on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The events will be webcast live, and available on the Company’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. Replays of the webcasts will also be available on the Company’s website following the events. Questions can be directed to Mosaic’s Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
