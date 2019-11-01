Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Mosaic Company    MOS

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/01 10:52:07 am
20.54 USD   +3.32%
10:31aTHE MOSAIC COMPANY : Announced Senior Leadership Changes
BU
10/30THE MOSAIC COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
10/16MOSAIC : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Mosaic Company : Announced Senior Leadership Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:31am EDT

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced two changes to its Senior Leadership Team, effective November 15, 2019:

Corrine Ricard, currently Senior Vice President—Commercial, has been named Senior Vice President—Brazil. Ms. Ricard joined a Mosaic predecessor in 1986 and has served in a variety of leadership roles in Commercial, Supply Chain, Human Resources, International Sales, Distribution, Business Development and Risk Management.

Rick McLellan, currently Senior Vice President—Brazil, will return to the United States to lead our commercial organization as Senior Vice President—Commercial. Mr. McLellan joined a Mosaic predecessor in 1978 and has served in leadership roles in Brazil, Commercial, Sales, Distribution, Import and Production.

“Corrine and Rick are experienced and respected leaders, and they are well positioned to continue to drive growth in our business – and help Mosaic achieve its strategic vision,” said President and CEO Joc O’Rourke. “Rick has led remarkable work to transform Mosaic Fertilizantes, and I have every confidence that Corrine will build on our momentum in Brazil.”

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE MOSAIC COMPANY
10:31aTHE MOSAIC COMPANY : Announced Senior Leadership Changes
BU
10/30THE MOSAIC COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
10/16MOSAIC : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
BU
10/14Early Blizzard Wallops Vulnerable Crops
DJ
10/10MOSAIC : Announces Temporary Curtailment at Its Esterhazy Potash Mine
BU
09/17Tech up Slightly Amid Antitrust Probe Nerves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/10Ford and Wendy's slip while Mosaic and Mallinckrodt rally
AQ
09/09THE MOSAIC COMPANY : Discloses Strategic Decisions Prior to Planned Investor Mee..
BU
09/09MOSAIC : To Idle Louisiana Phosphate Operations, Buyback Shares
DJ
09/05MOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at Araxá and Tapira M..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 129 M
EBIT 2019 701 M
Net income 2019 261 M
Debt 2019 3 744 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 31,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 7 671 M
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 26,77  $
Last Close Price 19,88  $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
William T. Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-31.94%7 671
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA7.32%10 603
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.4.23%9 861
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 677
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 372
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group