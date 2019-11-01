The Mosaic Company : Announced Senior Leadership Changes

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced two changes to its Senior Leadership Team, effective November 15, 2019:

Corrine Ricard, currently Senior Vice President—Commercial, has been named Senior Vice President—Brazil. Ms. Ricard joined a Mosaic predecessor in 1986 and has served in a variety of leadership roles in Commercial, Supply Chain, Human Resources, International Sales, Distribution, Business Development and Risk Management.

Rick McLellan, currently Senior Vice President—Brazil, will return to the United States to lead our commercial organization as Senior Vice President—Commercial. Mr. McLellan joined a Mosaic predecessor in 1978 and has served in leadership roles in Brazil, Commercial, Sales, Distribution, Import and Production.

“Corrine and Rick are experienced and respected leaders, and they are well positioned to continue to drive growth in our business – and help Mosaic achieve its strategic vision,” said President and CEO Joc O’Rourke. “Rick has led remarkable work to transform Mosaic Fertilizantes, and I have every confidence that Corrine will build on our momentum in Brazil.”

