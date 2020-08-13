Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

08/13/2020 | 04:18pm EDT
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
Company Release - 8/13/20204:05 PMET

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 17, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2020.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

AboutThe Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors
Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4214
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE:The Mosaic Company via EQS Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601609/The-Mosaic-Company-Mosaic-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend-of-005-Per-Share

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:17:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 240 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,07 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 510x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 6 600 M 6 600 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 19,93 $
Last Close Price 17,41 $
Spread / Highest target 83,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Nancy E. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-19.55%6 600
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA7.34%11 771
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY8.52%9 344
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-26.94%7 460
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED40.56%3 004
AKRON PAO--.--%2 997
