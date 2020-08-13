The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
Company Release - 8/13/20204:05 PMET
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 17, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2020.
The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.
AboutThe Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
Investors
Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4214
investor@mosaicco.com
