NAGA : achieves record sales in Q1 2020 of EUR 7 million

04/07/2020 | 07:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
The NAGA Group AG achieves record sales in Q1 2020 of EUR 7 million

07-Apr-2020 / 13:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

The NAGA Group AG achieves record sales in Q1 2020 of EUR 7 million

Hamburg, 07. April 2020 - The NAGA Group AG (ISIN DE000A161NR7, stock code: N4G) has closed its first quarter 2020 with preliminary sales of EUR 7 million (Q1/2019: EUR 0.6 million) and a preliminary net profit of EUR +2.1 million (Q1/2019: Net loss of EUR -3.9 million). The preliminary EBITDA stands at EUR +3.3 million (Q1/2019: EUR -2.8 million) whilst the preliminary EBIT is at EUR +2.2 million (Q1/2019: EUR -3.9 million). With 1.2 million trades for the first quarter a trading volume of EUR 23 billion was recorded. The active customer base has doubled since beginning of the year while the number of new registrations has tripled within the same time frame.

Thanks to the restructuring executed in FY 2019, today NAGA has a very lean and dynamic cost and operating structure. Especially during the Coronavirus crisis NAGA has adapted very quickly. The company has set up a full remote working environment while ensuring that the platform works without any interruptions. On the technological side NAGA has increased the system capacity and was able to scale with rising client's requests and transaction volumes flawlessly.

A prognosis for FY 2020 is planned to be issued in the course of the preparation of the companies' financial statements for FY 2019.

Contact:
The NAGA Group AG
Andreas Luecke
Management Board
Hohe Bleichen 12
20354 Hamburg
T: +49 (0)40 524 77910
E: ir@naga.com

07-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Hohe Bleichen 12
20354 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1017345

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1017345  07-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1017345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4,95 M
EBIT 2019 -10,7 M
Net income 2019 -10,7 M
Finance 2019 1,05 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,17x
EV / Sales2019 8,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,32x
Capitalization 43,0 M
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Bilski CEO, Director-Sales, Marketing & Strategy
Hans J. M. Manteuffel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Igor Kulatov Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG92.98%45
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-11.55%74 969
ADYEN N.V.0.19%25 484
WORLDLINE-12.91%10 741
SIMCORP A/S-23.30%3 343
HYPOPORT AG-16.98%1 847
