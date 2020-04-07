NAGA : achieves record sales in Q1 2020 of EUR 7 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

The NAGA Group AG achieves record sales in Q1 2020 of EUR 7 million



07-Apr-2020 / 13:29 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 07. April 2020 - The NAGA Group AG (ISIN DE000A161NR7, stock code: N4G) has closed its first quarter 2020 with preliminary sales of EUR 7 million (Q1/2019: EUR 0.6 million) and a preliminary net profit of EUR +2.1 million (Q1/2019: Net loss of EUR -3.9 million). The preliminary EBITDA stands at EUR +3.3 million (Q1/2019: EUR -2.8 million) whilst the preliminary EBIT is at EUR +2.2 million (Q1/2019: EUR -3.9 million). With 1.2 million trades for the first quarter a trading volume of EUR 23 billion was recorded. The active customer base has doubled since beginning of the year while the number of new registrations has tripled within the same time frame.

Thanks to the restructuring executed in FY 2019, today NAGA has a very lean and dynamic cost and operating structure. Especially during the Coronavirus crisis NAGA has adapted very quickly. The company has set up a full remote working environment while ensuring that the platform works without any interruptions. On the technological side NAGA has increased the system capacity and was able to scale with rising client's requests and transaction volumes flawlessly.

A prognosis for FY 2020 is planned to be issued in the course of the preparation of the companies' financial statements for FY 2019.

