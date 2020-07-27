Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  The NAGA Group AG    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Naga : announces sales and earnings guidance for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 07:40am EDT

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast
The Naga Group AG announces sales and earnings guidance for 2020

27.07.2020 / 13:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Forecast 2020 published after successful capital increase and record half year
  • Sales expectations of EUR 22 - 24 million
  • EBITDA expected at EUR 5.5 - 6 million

Hamburg, 27.07.2020 - The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for investing NAGA.com, today announced a sales and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year 2020.

After a strong first half of the year with a clear growth trend for all KPIs such as new registrations, deposits, transactions and trading volumes, the Management Board expects significant growth in both total sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Based on current expectations, the Management Board anticipates sales of between EUR 22 million and EUR 24 million in the course of the 2020 financial year (Sales 2019: EUR 6.2 million). Accordingly, the Management Board calculates an EBITDA between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6 Million (EBITDA 2019: EUR - 9.1 million).

"As mentioned in previous press releases, we are focusing strongly on growth. Our goal is to quadruple sales in 2020 compared to 2019. We not only want to underline the turnaround, but also to show investors that NAGA offers an innovative product, has a clear technological lead over the competition and therefore has strong growth potential. The planned growth is primarily linked to increased investments in marketing and sales. We have collected fresh capital for these initiatives. This has a stronger impact on EBITDA in some quarters, as it was the case in Q2, but it is essential to gain further market share and build momentum. With the anticipated growth, we still aim for an EBITDA margin of around 25% and focus on 2021 to start with a lot of momentum and grow even faster", comments CEO Benjamin Bilski.

###

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative ?ntech company that has developed a socially enhanced ?nancial system that creates a uni?ed and seamless experience across personal ?nance and investing. Its proprietary platform offers a range of products ranging from trading, investing, and cryptocurrencies to a physical Mastercard and social investing features such as a Feed, a Messenger and Auto-Copy. NAGA is a synergistic all-in-one solution that's accessible and inclusive, and that provides a better way to trade, invest, connect, earn, acquire and pay, across both ?at and crypto.


27.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Hohe Bleichen 12
20354 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1102391

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1102391  27.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1102391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE NAGA GROUP AG
07:40aNAGA : announces sales and earnings guidance for 2020
EQ
07:40aNAGA : announces sales and earnings guidance for 2020
EQ
07/17THE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA closes its strongest half-year in the company's history..
EQ
07/06THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
07/02THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06/30NAGA : successfully completes pre-placement, securing growth capital of EUR 4.5 ..
EQ
06/29THE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA continues strong growth path and plans capital increase
EQ
06/29NAGA : resolves cash capital increase
EQ
05/20NAGA : announces challenger bank project NAGA Pay. NAGA China and NAGA Pro are l..
BU
05/20NAGA : announces challenger bank project NAGA Pay. NAGA China and NAGA Pro are l..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19,6 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2020 2,69 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 72,7 M 84,5 M 85,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,60 €
Last Close Price 1,86 €
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Bilski CEO, Director-Sales, Marketing & Strategy
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Hans Jochen Lorenzen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG226.32%85
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES3.31%88 783
ADYEN N.V.85.36%47 647
WORLDLINE16.77%15 691
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.136.79%8 771
SIMCORP A/S-4.95%4 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group