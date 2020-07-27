Naga : announces sales and earnings guidance for 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast

The Naga Group AG announces sales and earnings guidance for 2020



27-Jul-2020 / 13:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

The Naga Group AG announces sales and earnings guidance for 2020

Hamburg, 27.07.2020 - The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for investing NAGA.com, today announced a sales and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year 2020.

After a strong first half of the year with a clear growth trend for all KPIs such as new registrations, deposits, transactions and trading volumes, the Management Board expects significant growth in both total sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Based on current expectations, the Management Board anticipates sales of between EUR 22 million and EUR 24 million in the course of the 2020 financial year (Sales 2019: EUR 6.2 million). Accordingly, the Management Board calculates an EBITDA between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6 Million (EBITDA 2019: EUR - 9.1 million).

