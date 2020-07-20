Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The National Security Group, Inc.    NSEC

THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.

(NSEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The National Security Group, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

On July 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. This cash dividend is payable on August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record August 3, 2020.

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), through its property & casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company writes primarily personal lines property coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital and cancer insurance products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company, including additional details of recent financial results, can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROU
04:48pNATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
04:46pTHE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend
BU
07/17NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
07/17THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC. : Releases Estimates of Second Quarter Catastr..
BU
06/30NATIONAL SECURITY : US Indo-Pacific strategy and India
AQ
06/30NATIONAL SECURITY : Scrutiny Of Foreign Investment Into The United Kingdom Inten..
AQ
06/26NATIONAL SECURITY : Chief of Army Staff visited National Defence University, Isl..
AQ
06/26PAKISTAN ARMY COMMITTED TO DEFENCE A : Chief of Army Staff - Press Note issued b..
AQ
06/26NATIONAL SECURITY : COAS visits NDU
AQ
06/26NATIONAL SECURITY CHALLENGES DEMAND : Coas
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 67,4 M - -
Net income 2019 4,07 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,52x
Yield 2019 1,37%
Capitalization 38,5 M 38,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The National Security Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Brunson President, CEO & Executive Director
Brian R. McLeod CFO, Treasurer, Director, VP-Finance & Operations
Paul C. Wesch Independent Director
Donald S. Pittman Independent Director
Frank Berry O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.0.00%38
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-22.81%31 015
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-12.99%30 128
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.48%28 795
SAMPO OYJ-15.29%20 919
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-20.40%15 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group