Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  The Native SA    NTIV   CH0006326851

THE NATIVE SA

(NTIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Native : Annual General Shareholders Meeting on 5 August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Annual General Shareholders Meeting on 5 August 2020

July 14, 2020 (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces the date of its Annual Shareholders Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 5 August 2020, at 11.00 hrs. at the offices of the Company in Basel.

The invitation and agenda are available on the website of the Company (https://thenative.ch/meetings/) and will be published in the SHAB/FOSC of 15 July 2020.

Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 21:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE NATIVE SA
05:36pNATIVE : Annual General Shareholders Meeting on 5 August 2020
PU
07/12NATIVE : Publishes Audited Consolidated Report (including already published audi..
PU
06/23NATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Publication of the Unaudited 2019 Consolidated Financial..
PU
06/07NATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Co..
PU
05/01NATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Co..
PU
04/06THE NATIVE SA : Update on Bankruptcy Notification by Basel-City Court
PU
03/18THE NATIVE'S SHAREHOLDERS : Update on Restructuring and Corporate Calendar
PU
01/03NATIVE : Completes the Restructuring and Announces 2020 Corporate Calendar
PU
2019NATIVE : Announces Subscription of the Convertible Note
PU
2019THE NATIVE SA : Change in Shareholdings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 142 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2019 -7,62 M -8,11 M -8,11 M
Net Debt 2019 4,78 M 5,09 M 5,09 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,23x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,78 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart THE NATIVE SA
Duration : Period :
The Native SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Gilkes Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Pinto Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Girod Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NATIVE SA0.00%1
ACCENTURE2.46%137 253
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.47%110 848
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.07%105 837
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.67%62 524
VMWARE, INC.-8.82%57 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group