Native : Annual General Shareholders Meeting on 5 August 2020

Annual General Shareholders Meeting on 5 August 2020
July 14, 2020 (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces the date of its Annual Shareholders Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 5 August 2020, at 11.00 hrs. at the offices of the Company in Basel.
The invitation and agenda are available on the website of the Company (https://thenative.ch/meetings/) and will be published in the SHAB/FOSC of 15 July 2020.
Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch
