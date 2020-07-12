Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  The Native SA    NTIV   CH0006326851

THE NATIVE SA

(NTIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Native : Publishes Audited Consolidated Report (including already published audited statutory figures)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

The Native SA Publishes Audited Consolidated Report (including already published audited statutory figures)

July 12, 2020 (Switzerland) - The Native SA is pleased to publish today its full year financial results for the calendar 2019 with audited consolidated figures.

The Native SA is scheduled to announce the date of its Annual Shareholders Meeting on or before 15 July 2020.

Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 12 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2020 21:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE NATIVE SA
05:01pNATIVE : Publishes Audited Consolidated Report (including already published audi..
PU
06/23NATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Publication of the Unaudited 2019 Consolidated Financial..
PU
06/07NATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Co..
PU
05/01NATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Co..
PU
04/06THE NATIVE SA : Update on Bankruptcy Notification by Basel-City Court
PU
03/18THE NATIVE'S SHAREHOLDERS : Update on Restructuring and Corporate Calendar
PU
01/03NATIVE : Completes the Restructuring and Announces 2020 Corporate Calendar
PU
2019NATIVE : Announces Subscription of the Convertible Note
PU
2019THE NATIVE SA : Change in Shareholdings
PU
2019NATIVE : Postpones the Closing of the Convertible Bond Facility
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 142 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2019 -7,62 M -8,09 M -8,09 M
Net Debt 2019 4,78 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,23x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,78 M 0,83 M 0,82 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart THE NATIVE SA
Duration : Period :
The Native SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Gilkes Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Pinto Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Girod Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NATIVE SA0.00%1
ACCENTURE4.60%140 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.81%110 945
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.71%105 082
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.53%63 250
VMWARE, INC.-3.76%61 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group