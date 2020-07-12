Native : Publishes Audited Consolidated Report (including already published audited statutory figures)

The Native SA Publishes Audited Consolidated Report (including already published audited statutory figures)
July 12, 2020 (Switzerland) - The Native SA is pleased to publish today its full year financial results for the calendar 2019 with audited consolidated figures.
The Native SA is scheduled to announce the date of its Annual Shareholders Meeting on or before 15 July 2020.
Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch
Disclaimer
