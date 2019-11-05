Log in
The Native SA

THE NATIVE SA

(OTI)
Native : Publishes a Corrected Version of Its Interim Financial Statements

11/05/2019

The Native SA publishes a corrected version of its interim financial statements

Basel, November 5, 2019, -- The Native SA, a Swiss-listed international ecommerce, digital media and technology company, is publishing a corrected version of its interim statement. Due to a technical error in the preparation of the interim statements of The Native SA which have been published on October 31, 2019, the same did not include a cash flow statement for the first half year of 2019. The Native SA has now uploaded a corrected and complete version of the interim statements on https://thenative.ch/financial-reports/.

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:29:02 UTC
