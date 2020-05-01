Native en liquidation : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar

Postponement of the publication of the Annual report, consolidated financial

statements and related amendment of the Corporate Calendar.

May 1, 2020, Basel (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces that it will publish its 2019 Annual report and the consolidated financial statements by no later than June 8, 2020. The main reasons are outlined below:

As communicated in the press release dated March 25, 2020, with a decision of the Court of Basel dated March 18, 2020 and notified to the Company on March 24, 2020, bankruptcy has been declared over The Native SA. The Company considers that the bankruptcy decision should not have been taken and has therefore appealed against that decision with sound prospect of success, as evidenced by the granting of the suspensive effects of bankruptcy by the Basel Appeals Court (see press release dated April 28, 2020). Due to the above and the pending appeal, all the activity of the Company has been put on hold, including the activity of the Management, the halt on operating the bank accounts and on finalizing several post-balance sheet transactions aimed at completing the planned restructuring.

As a consequence of the above, the Company will not be able to complete and present its audited financial statements on April 30, 2020 as it had been originally disclosed, and instead will do so no later than June 8, 2020.

The Company has therefore submitted an application for extension to publish the 2019 Annual financial statements no later than June 8, 2020. On April 24, 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows:

"I. The exemption application of The Native SA en liquidation (Issuer) dated 14 April 2020 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 8 June 2020 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):