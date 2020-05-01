Native en liquidation : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar

Postponement of the publication of the Annual report, consolidated financial
statements and related amendment of the Corporate Calendar.
May 1, 2020, Basel (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces that it will publish its 2019 Annual report and the consolidated financial statements by no later than June 8, 2020. The main reasons are outlined below:
As communicated in the press release dated March 25, 2020, with a decision of the Court of Basel dated March 18, 2020 and notified to the Company on March 24, 2020, bankruptcy has been declared over The Native SA.
The Company considers that the bankruptcy decision should not have been taken and has therefore appealed against that decision with sound prospect of success, as evidenced by the granting of the suspensive effects of bankruptcy by the Basel Appeals Court (see press release dated April 28, 2020).
Due to the above and the pending appeal, all the activity of the Company has been put on hold, including the activity of the Management, the halt on operating the bank accounts and on finalizing several post-balance sheet transactions aimed at completing the planned restructuring.
As a consequence of the above, the Company will not be able to complete and present its audited financial statements on April 30, 2020 as it had been originally disclosed, and instead will do so no later than June 8, 2020.
The Company has therefore submitted an application for extension to publish the 2019 Annual financial statements no later than June 8, 2020. On April 24, 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows:
"I. The exemption application of The Native SA en liquidation (Issuer) dated 14 April 2020 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 8 June 2020 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):
SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the bearer shares of the Issuer in case its 2019 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Monday, 8 June 2020, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.
The Native SA en liquidation is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Monday, 4 May 2020, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:
the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;
the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;
the unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc. for the annual results 2019.
Consolidated Revenues: TCHF 142'954 (deconsolidated on September 30, 2019)
EBITDA: TCHF (3'052)
EBIT: TCHF (7'760)
Profit & Loss (statutory The Native SA): TCHF (387)
Balance sheet (statutory The Native SA): TCHF 6'924
Equity (statutory The Native SA): TCHF 2'836
The AGM date and other important dates can be found on our website at: https://investor.thenative.ch/corporate-calendar/
Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch
