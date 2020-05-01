Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  The Native SA en liquidation    OTI   CH0006326851

THE NATIVE SA EN LIQUIDATION

(OTI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Native en liquidation : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

Postponement of the publication of the Annual report, consolidated financial

statements and related amendment of the Corporate Calendar.

May 1, 2020, Basel (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces that it will publish its 2019 Annual report and the consolidated financial statements by no later than June 8, 2020. The main reasons are outlined below:

  1. As communicated in the press release dated March 25, 2020, with a decision of the Court of Basel dated March 18, 2020 and notified to the Company on March 24, 2020, bankruptcy has been declared over The Native SA.
  2. The Company considers that the bankruptcy decision should not have been taken and has therefore appealed against that decision with sound prospect of success, as evidenced by the granting of the suspensive effects of bankruptcy by the Basel Appeals Court (see press release dated April 28, 2020).
  3. Due to the above and the pending appeal, all the activity of the Company has been put on hold, including the activity of the Management, the halt on operating the bank accounts and on finalizing several post-balance sheet transactions aimed at completing the planned restructuring.

As a consequence of the above, the Company will not be able to complete and present its audited financial statements on April 30, 2020 as it had been originally disclosed, and instead will do so no later than June 8, 2020.

The Company has therefore submitted an application for extension to publish the 2019 Annual financial statements no later than June 8, 2020. On April 24, 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows:

"I. The exemption application of The Native SA en liquidation (Issuer) dated 14 April 2020 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 8 June 2020 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

  1. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the bearer shares of the Issuer in case its 2019 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Monday, 8 June 2020, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.
  1. The Native SA en liquidation is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Monday, 4 May 2020, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:
    • the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;
    • the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;
    • the unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc. for the annual results 2019.

Consolidated Revenues: TCHF 142'954 (deconsolidated on September 30, 2019)

EBITDA: TCHF (3'052)

EBIT: TCHF (7'760)

Profit & Loss (statutory The Native SA): TCHF (387)

Balance sheet (statutory The Native SA): TCHF 6'924

Equity (statutory The Native SA): TCHF 2'836

The AGM date and other important dates can be found on our website at: https://investor.thenative.ch/corporate-calendar/

Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 17:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE NATIVE SA EN LIQUIDATI
01:19pNATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Co..
PU
04/06THE NATIVE SA : Update on Bankruptcy Notification by Basel-City Court
PU
03/18THE NATIVE'S SHAREHOLDERS : Update on Restructuring and Corporate Calendar
PU
01/03NATIVE : Completes the Restructuring and Announces 2020 Corporate Calendar
PU
2019NATIVE : Announces Subscription of the Convertible Note
PU
2019THE NATIVE SA : Change in Shareholdings
PU
2019NATIVE : Postpones the Closing of the Convertible Bond Facility
PU
2019NATIVE : Publishes a Corrected Version of Its Interim Financial Statements
PU
2019NATIVE : Announces Six Months Results, Doubles Revenue to CHF 98.1 Million, Ente..
PU
2019NATIVE : Postponement of the publication of the Interim Financial Statements unt..
PU
More news
Chart THE NATIVE SA EN LIQUIDATION
Duration : Period :
The Native SA en liquidation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Gilkes Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Pinto Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Girod Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NATIVE SA EN LIQUIDATION0.00%1
ACCENTURE-12.05%117 971
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.99%111 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.74%100 637
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.96%63 047
VMWARE, INC.-13.35%54 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group