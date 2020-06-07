Native en liquidation : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar

Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial

Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar

June 7, 2020, Basel (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces that it will publish its 2019 Annual report and the consolidated financial statements by no later than June 22, 2020 in lieu of June 8, 2020, following an additional extension granted by SIX Swiss Exchange. The main reasons are outlined below:

The finalization of the consolidated accounts was delayed due to the fact that the divested subsidiaries and their respective teams were not able to deliver the requested documentation on time due to current situation related to COVID-19. The main former subsidiary Nexway AG was delayed with its accounts and audit process and therefore the full set of financial statements at deconsolidation date was not provided to the Company.

The Company has therefore submitted an application for extension to publish the 2019 Annual financial statements no later than June 22, 2020. On June 5, 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows:

"I. The exemption application of The Native SA (Issuer) dated 5 June 2020 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 22 June 2020 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):