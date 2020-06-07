Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  The Native SA en liquidation    NTIV   CH0006326851

THE NATIVE SA EN LIQUIDATION

(NTIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Native en liquidation : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 03:41pm EDT

Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial

Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar

June 7, 2020, Basel (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces that it will publish its 2019 Annual report and the consolidated financial statements by no later than June 22, 2020 in lieu of June 8, 2020, following an additional extension granted by SIX Swiss Exchange. The main reasons are outlined below:

  1. The finalization of the consolidated accounts was delayed due to the fact that the divested subsidiaries and their respective teams were not able to deliver the requested documentation on time due to current situation related to COVID-19.
  2. The main former subsidiary Nexway AG was delayed with its accounts and audit process and therefore the full set of financial statements at deconsolidation date was not provided to the Company.

The Company has therefore submitted an application for extension to publish the 2019 Annual financial statements no later than June 22, 2020. On June 5, 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows:

"I. The exemption application of The Native SA (Issuer) dated 5 June 2020 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 22 June 2020 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

  1. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the bearer shares of the Issuer in case its 2019 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Monday, 22 June 2020, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.
  2. The Native SA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Monday, 8 June 2020, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:
    • the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;
  • the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting a second extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

Due to the delay in publishing its 2019 Annual report, The Native SA will also have to postpone the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to a later date. The new date for the AGM will be announced shortly.

The AGM date and other important dates can be found on our website at: https://investor.thenative.ch/corporate-calendar/

Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 19:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE NATIVE SA EN LIQUIDATI
03:41pNATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Co..
PU
05/01NATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Co..
PU
04/06THE NATIVE SA : Update on Bankruptcy Notification by Basel-City Court
PU
03/18THE NATIVE'S SHAREHOLDERS : Update on Restructuring and Corporate Calendar
PU
01/03NATIVE : Completes the Restructuring and Announces 2020 Corporate Calendar
PU
2019NATIVE : Announces Subscription of the Convertible Note
PU
2019THE NATIVE SA : Change in Shareholdings
PU
2019NATIVE : Postpones the Closing of the Convertible Bond Facility
PU
2019NATIVE : Publishes a Corrected Version of Its Interim Financial Statements
PU
2019NATIVE : Announces Six Months Results, Doubles Revenue to CHF 98.1 Million, Ente..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 103 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2018 -5,13 M -5,33 M -5,33 M
Net Debt 2018 10,7 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2018 -2,23x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 0,75 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
EV / Sales 2017 2,41x
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart THE NATIVE SA EN LIQUIDATION
Duration : Period :
The Native SA en liquidation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Gilkes Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Pinto Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Girod Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NATIVE SA EN LIQUIDATION0.00%1
ACCENTURE-0.99%132 814
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.84%117 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.25%101 713
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.04%68 820
VMWARE, INC.-1.33%62 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group