Native en liquidation : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar

Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial
Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar
June 7, 2020, Basel (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces that it will publish its 2019 Annual report and the consolidated financial statements by no later than June 22, 2020 in lieu of June 8, 2020, following an additional extension granted by SIX Swiss Exchange. The main reasons are outlined below:
The finalization of the consolidated accounts was delayed due to the fact that the divested subsidiaries and their respective teams were not able to deliver the requested documentation on time due to current situation related to COVID-19.
The main former subsidiary Nexway AG was delayed with its accounts and audit process and therefore the full set of financial statements at deconsolidation date was not provided to the Company.
The Company has therefore submitted an application for extension to publish the 2019 Annual financial statements no later than June 22, 2020. On June 5, 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows:
"I. The exemption application of The Native SA (Issuer) dated 5 June 2020 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 22 June 2020 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):
SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the bearer shares of the Issuer in case its 2019 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Monday, 22 June 2020, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.
The Native SA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Monday, 8 June 2020, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:
the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;
the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting a second extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG.
Due to the delay in publishing its 2019 Annual report, The Native SA will also have to postpone the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to a later date. The new date for the AGM will be announced shortly.
The AGM date and other important dates can be found on our website at: https://investor.thenative.ch/corporate-calendar/
Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch
