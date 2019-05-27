Navigator : Acquisition of own shares

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Public Company
Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal
Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal
Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798
Acquisition of own shares
As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:
260,000 shares at an average price of 3.3624 euros, on May 23rd 2019;
241,000 shares at an average of 3.3605 euros on May 24th, 2019;
118,000 shares at an average price of 3.3478 euros on May 27th 2019.
On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 3,498,631 own shares, corresponding to 0.488% of its share capital.
Lisbon, May 27th, 2019
