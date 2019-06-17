Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  The Navigator Company    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/17 03:35:39 pm
3.207 EUR   -1.63%
03:14pNAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
06/11NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/31NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navigator : Acquisition of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal

Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

Acquisition of own shares

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:

  1. 65,000 shares at an average price of 3.3230 euros, on June 13th 2019;
  2. 25,000 shares at an average of 3.2737 euros on June 14th, 2019;

On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 4,855,443 own shares, corresponding to 0.677% of its share capital.

Lisbon, June 17th, 2019

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 19:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
03:14pNAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
06/11NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/31NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/27NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/23NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/17NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of shares
PU
05/06NAVIGATOR : Art on Paper Exhibition at Sociedade Nacional de Belas Artes
PU
04/18THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/15NAVIGATOR : Announcing the finalists of the 2nd edition of Navigator Art on Pape..
PU
04/14NAVIG : tor Company to give paper for magazine firm
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 868 M
EBIT 2019 352 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Debt 2019 614 M
Yield 2019 9,13%
P/E ratio 2019 8,94
P/E ratio 2020 8,95
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 2 296 M
Chart THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Navigator Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,17 €
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diogo António Rodrigues da Silveira Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
João Nuno de S. Pinto de Castello Branco Chairman
Manuel Luís Daun e Lorena Arouca Head-Finance
Carlos Pascoal Neto Head-Forest & Paper Research, R&D
Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY-9.44%2 553
UPM-KYMMENE4.83%13 471
SUZANO SA-14.65%10 950
STORA ENSO OYJ-6.61%9 047
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 680
SVENSKA CELLULOSA8.53%5 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About