Navigator : Acquisition of own shares

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Public Company
Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal
Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal
Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798
Acquisition of own shares
As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:
65,000 shares at an average price of 3.3230 euros, on June 13th 2019;
25,000 shares at an average of 3.2737 euros on June 14th, 2019;
On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 4,855,443 own shares, corresponding to 0.677% of its share capital.
Lisbon, June 17th, 2019
