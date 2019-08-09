Log in
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
Navigator : Acquisition of own shares

08/09/2019 | 05:46am EDT

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal

Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

Acquisition of own shares

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:

  1. 198,400 shares at an average price of 2.8357 euros, on August 06th 2019;
  2. 180,500 shares at an average of 2.8248 euros on August 07th 2019;
  3. 172,000 shares at an average of 2.8394 euros on August 08th 2019;

On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 5,406,343 own shares, corresponding to 0.753% of its share capital.

Lisbon, August 8th, 2019

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:45:02 UTC
