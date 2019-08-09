Navigator : Acquisition of own shares

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal

Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

Acquisition of own shares

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:

198,400 shares at an average price of 2.8357 euros, on August 06 th 2019; 180,500 shares at an average of 2.8248 euros on August 07 th 2019; 172,000 shares at an average of 2.8394 euros on August 08 th 2019;

On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 5,406,343 own shares, corresponding to 0.753% of its share capital.

Lisbon, August 8th, 2019