Navigator : Acquisition of own shares

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal

Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

Acquisition of own shares

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:

160,000 shares at an average price of 2.8811 euros, on August 14 th 2019; 100,000 shares at an average of 2.8523 euros on August 15 th , 2019;

On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 5,952,843 own shares, corresponding to 0.830% of its share capital.

Lisbon, August 16th, 2019