Navigator : Acquisition of own shares

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal

Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

Acquisition of own shares

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:

70,000 shares at an average price of 2.9781 euros, on August 19 th 2019; 68,000 shares at an average of 2.9573 euros on August 20 th , 2019; 18,000 shares at an average of 2.9791 euros on August 21 st 2019

On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 6,108,843 own shares, corresponding to 0.851% of its share capital.

Lisbon, August 21st, 2019