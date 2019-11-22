Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  The Navigator Company    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/22 01:16:51 pm
3.531 EUR   +0.71%
12:42pNAVIGATOR : Change in Executive Board Member
PU
10/29NAVIGATOR : Results for the first 9 months
PU
10/29THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : 3rd quarter results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navigator : Change in Executive Board Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:42pm EST

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal

Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

DISCLOSURE

CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER

The Navigator Company hereby informs that the Board of Directors, in the board meeting held today, decided to appoint, as of January 1st 2020, the Executive Board member António Redondo as Chairman of the Executive Committee. Until that date, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, João Castello Branco, will continue to assume the Chairmanship of the Executive Committee.

Lisbon, November 22nd 2019

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 17:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
12:42pNAVIGATOR : Change in Executive Board Member
PU
10/29NAVIGATOR : Results for the first 9 months
PU
10/29THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/09NAVIGATOR : to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 with an investment of 158 mill..
PU
09/05PORTUGAL : Private firefighting chopper crashes, pilot dies
AQ
09/03NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/21NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/16NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/13NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/09NAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 747 M
EBIT 2019 290 M
Net income 2019 214 M
Debt 2019 710 M
Yield 2019 7,92%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,84x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 2 506 M
Chart THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Navigator Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,21  €
Last Close Price 3,51  €
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diogo António R. da Silveira Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Nuno de S. Pinto de Castello Branco Chairman
Manuel Luís Daun e Lorena Arouca Head-Finance
Carlos Pascoal Neto Head-Forest & Paper Research, R&D
Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY-2.61%2 774
UPM-KYMMENE37.02%17 913
STORA ENSO OYJ21.37%10 938
SVENSKA CELLULOSA43.77%7 223
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 784
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION5.91%5 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group