Navigator : Change in Executive Board Member

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Public Company
Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal
Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal
Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798
DISCLOSURE
CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER
The Navigator Company hereby informs that the Board of Directors, in the board meeting held today, decided to appoint, as of January 1st 2020, the Executive Board member António Redondo as Chairman of the Executive Committee. Until that date, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, João Castello Branco, will continue to assume the Chairmanship of the Executive Committee.
Lisbon, November 22nd 2019
The Board of Directors
Disclaimer
The Navigator Company SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 17:41:05 UTC