Navigator : Change in Executive Board Member

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal

Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

DISCLOSURE

CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER

The Navigator Company hereby informs that the Board of Directors, in the board meeting held today, decided to appoint, as of January 1st 2020, the Executive Board member António Redondo as Chairman of the Executive Committee. Until that date, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, João Castello Branco, will continue to assume the Chairmanship of the Executive Committee.

Lisbon, November 22nd 2019

The Board of Directors