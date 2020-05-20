Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  The Navigator Company    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/20 03:59:58 pm
2.258 EUR   +0.98%
04:04pNAVIGATOR : General Meeting - Withdrawal of proposal relating to item three in the agenda
PU
03:19pNAVIGATOR : Interim Results Q1 2020
PU
09:15aTHE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navigator : General Meeting - Withdrawal of proposal relating to item three in the agenda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:04pm EDT

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public company

Capital - € 500,000,000.00

Corporate person no. 503025798

Registered at the Setubal Companies Registry

Registered Offices - Península da Mitrena, parish of Sado - Setúbal

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

28 MAY 2020

NOTICE

WITHDRAWAL OF PROPOSAL RELATING TO

ITEM THREE IN THE AGENDA

Following the disclosure, on 27 March, of the convening notice for the annual general meeting of THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A. (hereafter referred to as the "Company"), and the additional information disclosed on 11 May, and taking into consideration:

  1. The existence of exceptional circumstances due to the international pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus and the evolution and aggravation of this global health emergency, after the the convening notice for the annual general meeting of THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A. for 28 May 2020;
  2. The declaration of a situation of public calamity by the Government, following the declaration and successive renewal of the State of Emergency throughout the national territory, by the President of the Republic, which determined the extension of restrictive measures on the movement of people and the promotion of a civic duty of confinement;

1/3

  1. That, as is publicly and widely known, the pandemic in question and the restrictions associated with it, resulted in an unprecedented profound slowdown in the world economy, where the closure of businesses, educational establishments and offices are particularly relevant to the Company, for these resulted in a strong reduction in paper consumption and the suspension or postponement, cancellation and reduction of paper orders, and it is not expected in the coming weeks that these will improve significantly;
  2. That, in accordance with the statement issued by the Company on the date hereof, Navigator decided to apply the simplified furlough regime, in the form of suspension or reduction of employment contracts, in accordance with article 4, no. 2 of Decree-Law no. 10-G/2020, of 26 March;
  3. That a prudent approach before the present situation, and limitations on the distribution of profits that result from the furlough regime, advise against and prevent the distribution of dividends;
  4. That article 18 of Decree-Law no. 10-A / 2020, of 13 March, which establishes exceptional and temporary measures relating to the epidemiological situation of the new Coronavirus - COVID 19, has allowed general meetings of companies that must take place by legal or statutory imposition to be held until June 30, 2020;
  5. That conditions are not met for the Company to present a new proposal for the application of results, in time for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 May;

the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding item 3 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to take place on 28 May 2020, regarding the distribution of yearly profits is revoked and withdrawn.

2/3

Since a proposal for the allocation of results must be approved by shareholders, the Chairman of the General Meeting will be requested to call a new General Meeting by 30 June 2020, in accordance with article 18. of Decree-Law no. 10-A/2020, of 13 March, with the approval of a new proposal for the application of net results as the sole item on the agenda, as follows:

The Board of Directors proposes that the net results of the individual accounts, in the amount of 168,290,314.97 Euros, calculated in accordance with IFRS rules, be transferred to the free reserves account.

As a result, the proposal for allocation of results set out in the previous paragraph must be taken into consideration for purposes of the management report contained in the individual and in the consolidated accounts.

Lisbon, 20 May 2020

The Board of Directors,

3/3

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 20:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
04:04pNAVIGATOR : General Meeting - Withdrawal of proposal relating to item three in t..
PU
03:19pNAVIGATOR : Interim Results Q1 2020
PU
09:15aTHE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
05/11NAVIGATOR : S.A. informs on additional information to the notice of the General ..
PU
04/15NAVIGATOR : Notice of Meeting to General Meeting
PU
02/12THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : Slide show results
CO
02/11NAVIGATOR : Consolidated Annual Results 2019
PU
02/11THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : Annual results
CO
01/07THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 683 M
EBIT 2019 244 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 759 M
Yield 2019 12,5%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 1 609 M
Chart THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Navigator Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,83 €
Last Close Price 2,24 €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António José Pereira Redondo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Nuno de S. Pinto de Castello Branco Chairman
Manuel Luís Daun e Lorena Arouca Head-Finance
Carlos Pascoal Neto Head-Forest & Paper Research, R&D
Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY-37.68%1 738
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-17.50%14 866
SUZANO S.A.5.24%9 844
STORA ENSO OYJ-18.16%9 395
SVENSKA CELLULOSA15.68%7 984
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-3.97%5 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group