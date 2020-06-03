Navigator : S.A. informs on the sole item on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 25 2020

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Public company
Capital - € 500,000,000.00
Corporate person no. 503025798
Registered at the Setubal Companies Registry
Registered Offices - Península da Mitrena, parish of Sado - Setúbal
EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
25 JUNE 2020
PROPOSAL RELATING TO THE SOLE ITEM
ON THE AGENDA
The Board of Directors proposes that the net results of the individual accounts, in the amount of 168,290,314.97 Euros, calculated in accordance with the IFRS rules, be transferred to Free Reserves.
Setúbal, 3 June 2020
Board of Directors
