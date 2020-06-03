Navigator : S.A. informs on the sole item on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 25 2020

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public company

Capital - € 500,000,000.00

Corporate person no. 503025798

Registered at the Setubal Companies Registry

Registered Offices - Península da Mitrena, parish of Sado - Setúbal

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

25 JUNE 2020

PROPOSAL RELATING TO THE SOLE ITEM

ON THE AGENDA

The Board of Directors proposes that the net results of the individual accounts, in the amount of 168,290,314.97 Euros, calculated in accordance with the IFRS rules, be transferred to Free Reserves.

Setúbal, 3 June 2020

Board of Directors

