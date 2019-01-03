Log in
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY (NVG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/03 09:02:05 pm
3.576 EUR   -1.70%
2018NAVIGATOR COMPANY SA : quaterly earnings release
2017NAVIGATOR COMPANY SA : quaterly earnings release
2014PORTUCEL SA : quaterly earnings release
Navigator : informs about acquisition of own shares

01/03/2019 | 08:09pm CET

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

Acquisition of own shares

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:

(i) (ii)

50,000 shares at an average price of 3.585 euros, on December 31st 2018; 30,000 shares at an average of 3.6059 euros on January 2nd, 2019;

  • (iii) 222,561 shares at an average price of 3.5874 euros on January 3rd 2019.

On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 1,116,610 own shares, corresponding to 0.156% of its share capital.

Lisbon, January 3rd, 2019

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 19:08:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 762 M
EBIT 2018 332 M
Net income 2018 239 M
Debt 2018 666 M
Yield 2018 7,70%
P/E ratio 2018 10,96
P/E ratio 2019 9,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 2 610 M
Income Statement Evolution
