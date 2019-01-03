Navigator : informs about acquisition of own shares

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Public Company

Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

Acquisition of own shares

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:

(i) (ii)

50,000 shares at an average price of 3.585 euros, on December 31st 2018; 30,000 shares at an average of 3.6059 euros on January 2nd, 2019;

(iii) 222,561 shares at an average price of 3.5874 euros on January 3rd 2019.

On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 1,116,610 own shares, corresponding to 0.156% of its share capital.

Lisbon, January 3rd, 2019