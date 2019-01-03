Navigator : informs about acquisition of own shares

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Public Company
Headquarters: Mitrena, Apartado 55, 2901-861 Setúbal
Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal Share capital: € 500,000,000 - Corporate Entity: 503 025 798
Acquisition of own shares
As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") hereby informs that it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed below:
(i) (ii)
50,000 shares at an average price of 3.585 euros, on December 31st 2018; 30,000 shares at an average of 3.6059 euros on January 2nd, 2019;
On this date, and after the aforementioned acquisitions, Navigator holds 1,116,610 own shares, corresponding to 0.156% of its share capital.
Lisbon, January 3rd, 2019
Disclaimer
The Navigator Company SA published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 19:08:01 UTC