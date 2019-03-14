Navigator : is launching its new Navigator UHD paper at Paperworld Middle East 2019

Press release - 14th March 2019

Dubai - 18 to 20 March 2019

The Navigator Company is launching its new Navigator UHD paper at Paperworld Middle East 2019

The Navigator Company will be present at the 9th edition of Paperworld Middle East, which will be held from 18 to 20 March 2019, in Dubai, to launch the new Navigator paper quality. The world's best-selling premium brand of office paper will be presented in the Middle East with its improved quality, Navigator UHD, which translates in a special surface treatment allowing an even better printing quality, with an improved machine performance. Printed samples will be available to visitors, so that they can see for themselves the qualitative leap that can be obtained when using new Navigator UHD.

This is the 7th consecutive year that The Navigator Company -European leader in the uncoated printing and writing paper sector - will be attending this international exhibition of stationery, office supplies, school supplies and printing materials. To strengthen its growing commercial presence in the Middle East and deepen the partnerships it has been developing in the region. The Navigator Company has developed a series of new features this year to highlight its presence at the Exhibition and capture visitors' attention.

In addition to the launch of the new Navigator UHD paper, another innovation that will present is the new image, concept and positioning of its Discovery and Inacopia brands. Under the concept of "Discover your unstoppable nature" and focused on eco-efficiency, Discovery paper is one step ahead due to its better management ofresources, consuming fewer resources per ton of paper, and guaranteeing the best quality and excellent machine performance, without misfeeds.

With the concept of "Imprinting Life for a Colourful World", the Inacopia brand offers its greatest attribute, a premium quality paper for colour printing applications.

The Navigator Company will present the two Inacopia product ranges at this event - Elite and Office - which are positioned differently: the first is totally focused on high quality colour applications, while the second is for office applications, where multifunctionality and trouble-free printing are key factors.

In recent years, The Navigator Company has shown a clear growth capacity in the Middle East, which has helped to consolidate its position as the third largest Portuguese exporter and the company that generates the greatest added value for the Portuguese economy. The company has made its presence noticed in the Middle East and East Africa, which are important regions in its commercial strategy, especially in the higher value-added and brand segments, providing around 30% of European exports in uncoated printing and writing paper for the region.

António Quirino Soares, Marketing Director at The Navigator Company, states that over these six years of Paperworld Middle East in which the Company has taken part, "our aim has been to boost the presence of our paper brands in these markets. This has led to growing demand and interest in our products and brands in high potential emerging markets such as the Middle East, Africa and Asia, while at the same time we are launching company innovations, as is the case of the

Navigator UHD".

In 2018, the Exhibition hosted more than 7,000 visitors from 90 countries over three days, with 303 companies from 42 countries travelling to Dubai to showcase their new products and expand their businesses in the region. This year, the organisers of Paperworld Middle East expect to exceed these figures and host more than 300 companies from over 40 countries.

About The Navigator Company

The Navigator Company is an integrated producer of forests, pulp and paper, tissue and energy, whose activity is carried out in modern, large-scale factories, with cutting-edge technology, and which is a benchmark of quality in the sector. The Company's business model is based on an excellent raw material − Eucalyptus globulus − whose intrinsic characteristics allow the development of a distinctive strategy, based on high quality products, which today are an international reference in this sector.

The Company is the third-largest Portuguese exporter, representing approximately 1% of the national GDP and 2.4% of national goods exported, and generates the greatest National Value Added. In 2018, The Navigator Company had a turnover of approximately € 1.6 billion.

Nearly 91% of the Group's products are sold outside Portugal and are exported to approximately 130 countries.

Consolidating its position as a European leader in the production of uncoated woodfree printing and writing paper (UWF) and ranked fourth worldwide, the company is also Europe's biggest producer (ranked fifth worldwide) of bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp (BEKP). The company recently entered into the tissue business and currently has a 65 thousand tonne production capacity of finished product per year at the Vila Velha de Ródão factory and 70 thousand tonnes at the new Cacia factory.

The Navigator Company has successfully followed a strategy of innovation and development of its own brands and premium products, which translates into a market share in Western Europe of 19% in UWF, around 54% in the premium sector and with a weight of 64% of its own brands in its sales.

The Company has over 110,000 hectares of forest under its management and the largest certified nursery in Europe, with the capacity to produce 12 million plants per year. The Group has vertically integrated forest activity with its own Forest Research Institute, which is a global reference in the genetic improvement of the Eucalyptus globulus. It creates a vast forest area in Portugal, 100% certified by the FSC® (FSC C010852) and PEFC™ (PEFC/13-23-001) international systems. It also has the installed capacity of 1.6 million tonnes of paper, 1.5 million tonnes of pulp (80% integrated into paper), 135 thousand tonnes of tissue, producing around 2.5 Twh of electricity each year. It is responsible for approximately 4% of the energy production in Portugal and 52% of the energy produced from biomass.

In early 2019, The Navigator Company was classified by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) as a global leader in fighting climate change, reaching a prominent place on this organisation's "A" list. The Company was recognised for its actions in 2018 for cutting emissions, reducing climate risks and developing a low carbon-impact economy. It was the only Portuguese company to obtain the maximum classification, and became one of only five companies in the world in the sector of pulp, paper and forests to receive this distinction.

