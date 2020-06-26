Log in
The New Germany Fund, Inc.

THE NEW GERMANY FUND, INC.

(GF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/26 10:48:17 am
15.025 USD   -1.48%
NEW GERMANY FUND : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
05/28NEW GERMANY FUND : DWS Funds and Germany Funds - Code of Ethics
PU
05/15THE NEW GERMANY FUND, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
New Germany Fund : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

06/26/2020 | 10:14am EDT

THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC. THE NEW GERMANY FUND, INC.

Annual Shareholder Meeting

June 25, 2020

MARKET COMMENTS

GERMANY FUNDS

Impact of Coronavirus - Addressed by monetary and fiscal stimulus

Severe recession expected

Monetary & fiscal stimulus already introduced

%Year/Year (Y/Y)

% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

10.0

30

7.5

5.0

20

2.5

0.0

-2.5

10

-5.0

_ A lock dow n of 2 months and 4 months of recovery lead to a cut in annual GDP grow th of 5% to 8% _ That w ould send the w orld in its deepest recession since WWII.

_ Governments try to contain the economic fallout w ith huge fiscal packages. Some of w hich are still in the parliamentary process.

Forecasts are based on assumptions,estimates, opinions and hypothetical models or analysis which may prove to be incorrect. Sources: Haver Analytics Inc., DWS Investment GmbH; as of April 2020

GERMANY FUNDS

European EPS Growth

EARNINGS GROWTH STILL NEEDS TO COME DOWN - CONSENSUS NOT FULLY THERE YET

Europe EPS (yr/yr% )

UBSForecast (yr/yr%)

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

-40%

-50%

Q4 1988

Q4 1990

As of:

May 2020

Source: UBS, MSCI

Q4 1992

Q4 1994

Q4 1996

Q4 1998

Q4 2000

Q4 2002

Q4 2004

Q4 2006

Q4 2008

Q4 2010

Q4 2012

Q4 2014

Q4 2016

Q4 2018

Q4 2020

Q4 2022

GERMANY FUNDS

MSCI Europe Company Valuations

VALUATIONS OF MSCI EUROPE RECOVERED TO HISTORICAL AVERAGES AGAIN

MSCI Europe 12m Fwd PE (Long Run)

MSCI Europe 12m Fwd PE (2014 - now)

As of:

May 2020

As of:

May 2020

Source:

UBS, MSCI

Source:

UBS, Datastream

Disclaimer

New Germany Fund Inc. published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:13:01 UTC
