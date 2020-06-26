New Germany Fund : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC. THE NEW GERMANY FUND, INC.
Annual Shareholder Meeting
June 25, 2020
MARKET COMMENTS
GERMANY FUNDS
Impact of Coronavirus - Addressed by monetary and fiscal stimulus
|
Severe recession expected
|
Monetary & fiscal stimulus already introduced
|
%Year/Year (Y/Y)
|
% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|
10.0
|
30
|
7.5
|
5.0
|
20
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
-2.5
|
10
|
-5.0
_ A lock dow n of 2 months and 4 months of recovery lead to a cut in annual GDP grow th of 5% to 8% _ That w ould send the w orld in its deepest recession since WWII.
_ Governments try to contain the economic fallout w ith huge fiscal packages. Some of w hich are still in the parliamentary process.
Forecasts are based on assumptions,estimates, opinions and hypothetical models or analysis which may prove to be incorrect. Sources: Haver Analytics Inc., DWS Investment GmbH; as of April 2020
GERMANY FUNDS
European EPS Growth
EARNINGS GROWTH STILL NEEDS TO COME DOWN - CONSENSUS NOT FULLY THERE YET
Europe EPS (yr/yr% )
UBSForecast (yr/yr%)
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
-10%
-20%
-30%
-40%
-50%
Q4 1988
Q4 1990
As of:
May 2020
Source: UBS, MSCI
Q4 1992
Q4 1994
Q4 1996
Q4 1998
Q4 2000
Q4 2002
Q4 2004
Q4 2006
Q4 2008
Q4 2010
Q4 2012
Q4 2014
Q4 2016
Q4 2018
Q4 2020
Q4 2022
GERMANY FUNDS
MSCI Europe Company Valuations
VALUATIONS OF MSCI EUROPE RECOVERED TO HISTORICAL AVERAGES AGAIN
MSCI Europe 12m Fwd PE (Long Run)
MSCI Europe 12m Fwd PE (2014 - now)
|
As of:
|
May 2020
|
As of:
|
May 2020
|
Source:
|
UBS, MSCI
|
Source:
|
UBS, Datastream
Disclaimer
