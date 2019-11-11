The New Home Company : Announces Major Milestones at Russell Ranch in Folsom, California

NEW HOME brings national award-winning approach to planning and design to highly anticipated master-planned community; announces builders of the initial residential collections.

After years of thoughtful planning, design and development, The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) announced today that construction is underway on the first homes in Russell Ranch, its master-planned community set in the rolling hills of Folsom, California.

This press release features multimedia.

Aerial View of Russell Ranch Site Development (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW HOME also announced the selection of the first builders at Russell Ranch. The Company will be joined by Anthem United and Meritage Homes in building the initial three neighborhoods, totaling 317 single-family homes, set to open in early 2020.

Russell Ranch, which is part of the greater Folsom Plan Area, has plans for approximately 1,025 homes. As master developer, NEW HOME is bringing the same vision and approach to land planning and design that has earned it “Master-Planned Community of the Year” and related architectural excellence awards for The Cannery in Davis, McKinley Village in Sacramento and multiple other neighborhoods throughout California.

Russell Ranch has been designed to respect the natural topography of the land, presenting breathtaking views to the west and south from future residences. The community is located south of Highway 50, east of Placerville Road, and north of White Rock Road within the Folsom City limits. Rooted in the historical authenticity and natural beauty of Folsom, Russell Ranch’s first four neighborhoods will feature traditional single-family and court homes in varying styles.

NEW HOME will build Silver Crest, 108 single-family detached homes designed by Woodley Architectural Group and ranging from approximately 2,626 to 3,502 square feet with three to five bedrooms and up to four and one-half baths. Silver Crest will offer beautiful single- and two-story residences and three elevations, including California Villa, California Wine Country and Modern Pacific.

Anthem United has been selected to build Iron Ridge, a collection of 95 single-family detached homes designed by Woodley Architectural Group. The one- and two-story residences will range from approximately 1,779 to 2,953 square feet with two to five bedrooms and up to four and one-half baths. Iron Ridge will be offered in four distinct floorplans featuring three beautiful elevations such as Spanish Eclectic, Modern Farmhouse and California Prairie.

Meritage Homes will build Steel Canyon, a neighborhood of 114 single-family court homes. Steel Canyon will feature two-story detached residences designed by JZMK Partners with private rear yards in a six-pack cluster configuration. The homes will range from approximately 1,800 to 2,123 square feet with three bedrooms and two and one-half baths. Two of the plans have an option for a fourth bedroom and third bathroom, and each plan includes a Great Room and kitchen island for casual dining. All three plans showcase three elevations, including California Craftsman, Transitional Bungalow and California Cottage.

“We are so pleased to have Anthem United and Meritage Homes on our team of builders at Russell Ranch,” said Kevin Carson, Northern California President for NEW HOME. “We’ve worked extremely hard to contribute an innovative living concept that will provide new and vital housing opportunities to the region. We’d like to thank the City of Folsom, its residents and our development partners for helping us make this a place that so many will be proud to call home.”

Future residents of Russell Ranch will experience breathtaking views from many of the homes, public open spaces, trails and the community’s private clubhouse. Amenities within Russell Ranch will include nearly 10 miles of bicycle and pedestrian trails with pet-rest stations, a future 10-acre neighborhood park, and a future elementary school site. The clubhouse will feature indoor and outdoor amenities that will provide a setting for neighborhood gatherings, recreation and fitness activities, as well as entertainment and dining.

An interest list for Russell Ranch is now forming at www.LiveRussellRanch.com.

