Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New Home Company Inc.    NWHM

THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.

(NWHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The New Home Company : Enjoys Early Sales Success at Mosaic at Layton Lakes in Gilbert as Company's Arizona Expansion Continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 06:56am EDT

As NEW HOME prepares to debut communities in Goodyear and Chandler, 47 residences have sold at Mosaic since late May.

The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) today announced that sales are off to a quick start at Mosaic in the master-planned community of Layton Lakes in Gilbert. Since its initial debut of model homes in late May, the homebuilder has sold 47 townhomes and flats across three residential collections.

NEW HOME is a publicly traded homebuilder headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, with Arizona operations based in Scottsdale. Mosaic is NEW HOME’s second community in Gilbert, joining Belmont, where sales of 53 spacious single-family residences were completed earlier this year.

Mosaic offers a diverse mix of housing types in three distinct neighborhoods consisting of 69 Backyard Townhomes, 66 Flats and the just opened 87 Row Townhomes. With prices starting in the high $200,000s, NEW HOME has attracted a range of buyers to Mosaic, from empty nesters and young families to first-time homeowners. A total of nine model homes are now open, and NEW HOME is encouraging those interested in buying to set up a private appointment for the best and safest experience in seeing all Mosaic has to offer.

Mosaic features a gated entrance, swimming pool and spa, tot lot, barbecue grills and walking paths. Residents also have access to Layton Lakes’ jogging track, splash pad, tennis and basketball courts, baseball fields, parks and highly rated schools.

“Following the completion of sales at Belmont, we’re thrilled to continue our success in Gilbert with Mosaic,” said NEW HOME Arizona Division President Christopher Cady. “It’s been gratifying to see buyers respond to our award-winning approach to thoughtfully designed homes at attainable price points for a variety of lifestyles. Mosaic offers a family-friendly environment with a quality social infrastructure, so we expect sales to remain strong in the community moving forward.”

NEW HOME, which launched operations in Arizona in 2016, has two additional communities coming soon to the greater Phoenix region: Centella in the popular masterplan of Estrella in Goodyear and Mariposa in Chandler.

Centella will consist of 80 detached two-story, single-family homes with up to 2,832 square feet in one of the most desirable west valley destinations. With prices expected to start in the high $200,000s, buyers will have the opportunity to choose from five floorplans with up to five bedrooms and a range of architectural styles including Modern Prairie and Desert Contemporary with interior upgrades and finishes available through the on-site Design Studio.

Estrella features two resident’s clubs, pools, 50+ miles of paths and trails, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus championship golf course and more than 70 acres of community lakes.

This fall, NEW HOME is set to introduce Mariposa in Chandler, part of the southeast valley which is the fastest growing region in Metro Phoenix with thousands of jobs in the tech sector and other growing industries. Close to excellent shopping and recreation, Mariposa will feature three neighborhoods, each with a distinct product type. Towns will include 106 paired townhomes with prices expected to start in the low $300,000s; Courts will offer 38 cluster homes with anticipated pricing from the mid $300,000s; and Cottages will be comprised of 55 single-family residences with planned pricing from the low $400,000s. Mariposa residents will enjoy a community swimming pool and spa, several parks, a tot lot and a butterfly garden encouraging the protection of the local butterfly species.

“Although NEW HOME is still one of the newer homebuilders in Phoenix, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, earning some of the highest honors for planning and design in the region,” said Cady. “We’re committed to this market and look forward to continued expansion as we complete our current communities, open new ones and acquire land for future new-home neighborhoods.”

For more information and to join the interest registry for Mosaic, please visit www.LiveMosaicAZ.com. To join the interest registries and to receive updates on Centella and Mariposa, please visit www.NWHM.com.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Award’s multi-divisional builder segment. NEW HOME was twice named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its current new-home offerings, visit NWHM.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.
06:56aTHE NEW HOME COMPANY : Enjoys Early Sales Success at Mosaic at Layton Lakes in G..
BU
08/14NEW HOME : Partners with Zillow Offers to Simplify Process for Buyers with Homes..
PU
08/11THE NEW HOME COMPANY : Celebrates Grand Debut of Russell Ranch as Community Rise..
BU
07/30NEW HOME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/30NEW HOME : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30NEW HOME CO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
07/30NEW HOME : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
BU
07/23THE NEW HOME COMPANY : Returns to Irvine with Spacious Residences at Great Park'..
BU
06/30THE NEW HOME COMPANY : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Confer..
BU
06/26NEW HOME CO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 669 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,04 M - -
Net Debt 2019 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 73,5 M 73,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The New Home Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Miller President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Lawrence Webb Chairman
John M. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory P. Lindstrom Independent Director
Sam Bakhshandehpour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.-13.52%73
D.R. HORTON, INC.39.01%26 670
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-21.96%16 366
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.13%13 489
PULTEGROUP, INC.19.66%12 451
PERSIMMON PLC-3.04%10 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group