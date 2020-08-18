The New Home Company : Enjoys Early Sales Success at Mosaic at Layton Lakes in Gilbert as Company's Arizona Expansion Continues

As NEW HOME prepares to debut communities in Goodyear and Chandler, 47 residences have sold at Mosaic since late May.

The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) today announced that sales are off to a quick start at Mosaic in the master-planned community of Layton Lakes in Gilbert. Since its initial debut of model homes in late May, the homebuilder has sold 47 townhomes and flats across three residential collections.

NEW HOME is a publicly traded homebuilder headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, with Arizona operations based in Scottsdale. Mosaic is NEW HOME’s second community in Gilbert, joining Belmont, where sales of 53 spacious single-family residences were completed earlier this year.

Mosaic offers a diverse mix of housing types in three distinct neighborhoods consisting of 69 Backyard Townhomes, 66 Flats and the just opened 87 Row Townhomes. With prices starting in the high $200,000s, NEW HOME has attracted a range of buyers to Mosaic, from empty nesters and young families to first-time homeowners. A total of nine model homes are now open, and NEW HOME is encouraging those interested in buying to set up a private appointment for the best and safest experience in seeing all Mosaic has to offer.

Mosaic features a gated entrance, swimming pool and spa, tot lot, barbecue grills and walking paths. Residents also have access to Layton Lakes’ jogging track, splash pad, tennis and basketball courts, baseball fields, parks and highly rated schools.

“Following the completion of sales at Belmont, we’re thrilled to continue our success in Gilbert with Mosaic,” said NEW HOME Arizona Division President Christopher Cady. “It’s been gratifying to see buyers respond to our award-winning approach to thoughtfully designed homes at attainable price points for a variety of lifestyles. Mosaic offers a family-friendly environment with a quality social infrastructure, so we expect sales to remain strong in the community moving forward.”

NEW HOME, which launched operations in Arizona in 2016, has two additional communities coming soon to the greater Phoenix region: Centella in the popular masterplan of Estrella in Goodyear and Mariposa in Chandler.

Centella will consist of 80 detached two-story, single-family homes with up to 2,832 square feet in one of the most desirable west valley destinations. With prices expected to start in the high $200,000s, buyers will have the opportunity to choose from five floorplans with up to five bedrooms and a range of architectural styles including Modern Prairie and Desert Contemporary with interior upgrades and finishes available through the on-site Design Studio.

Estrella features two resident’s clubs, pools, 50+ miles of paths and trails, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus championship golf course and more than 70 acres of community lakes.

This fall, NEW HOME is set to introduce Mariposa in Chandler, part of the southeast valley which is the fastest growing region in Metro Phoenix with thousands of jobs in the tech sector and other growing industries. Close to excellent shopping and recreation, Mariposa will feature three neighborhoods, each with a distinct product type. Towns will include 106 paired townhomes with prices expected to start in the low $300,000s; Courts will offer 38 cluster homes with anticipated pricing from the mid $300,000s; and Cottages will be comprised of 55 single-family residences with planned pricing from the low $400,000s. Mariposa residents will enjoy a community swimming pool and spa, several parks, a tot lot and a butterfly garden encouraging the protection of the local butterfly species.

“Although NEW HOME is still one of the newer homebuilders in Phoenix, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, earning some of the highest honors for planning and design in the region,” said Cady. “We’re committed to this market and look forward to continued expansion as we complete our current communities, open new ones and acquire land for future new-home neighborhoods.”

For more information and to join the interest registry for Mosaic, please visit www.LiveMosaicAZ.com. To join the interest registries and to receive updates on Centella and Mariposa, please visit www.NWHM.com.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Award’s multi-divisional builder segment. NEW HOME was twice named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its current new-home offerings, visit NWHM.com.

