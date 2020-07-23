Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New Home Company Inc.    NWHM

THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.

(NWHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The New Home Company : Returns to Irvine with Spacious Residences at Great Park's Rise Neighborhood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT

NEW HOME and Great Park’s Developer FivePoint enter into Strategic Relationship on Atlas, a collection of luxury detached single-family homes and the last to be built at Rise.

The city of Irvine is a special place for The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM). It’s where the company built its first homes in 2009. Since then, it has successfully completed multiple communities and hundreds of homes in the city. Today, NEW HOME announced its return to Irvine with Atlas, a collection of thoughtfully designed expansive residences within Rise at the Great Park Neighborhoods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005150/en/

Exterior rendering of Atlas by The New Home Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Exterior rendering of Atlas by The New Home Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW HOME has entered into a strategic relationship with the developer of Great Park Neighborhoods (FivePoint) on Atlas, where construction is now underway. The detached single-family homes will feature a contemporary blend of traditional and modern architecture with spacious floorplans ranging from 3,360 to 3,647 square feet with up to five bedrooms. Atlas residents will have access to the abundance of community amenities that define the Rise village, with pools, clubhouses, parks, sky decks and trails to explore and enjoy.

An interest list is now forming for Atlas and NEW HOME anticipates a sales launch and model homes debut in early 2021. Prices are expected to begin in the mid $1 millions.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Irvine where we’ve had the honor of building award winning homes for families over the last decade, including at our first Great Park neighborhood,” said Joan Webb, Chief Marketing Officer for NEW HOME. “FivePoint has done a tremendous job in creating a master plan for Great Park that has resulted in it becoming one of the most desirable communities in Southern California. Atlas will be the ideal setting for growing families looking for more square footage, excellent schools and all of the lifestyle benefits afforded at the Great Park Neighborhoods.”

“NEW HOME is a well-known, quality home builder who we have had a long relationship with. We are very happy to see them return to our Great Park community,” said Lynn Jochim, Chief Operating Officer for FivePoint.

Atlas, which will include a total of 38 homes, will be the 10th and final neighborhood to open at Rise.

For more information on Atlas, visit www.AtlasNWHM.com.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Award’s multi-divisional builder segment. NEW HOME was twice named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its current new-home offerings, visit NWHM.com.

About FivePoint

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space. For more information, visit FivePoint.com. Five Point’s Great Park Neighborhoods community is owned and developed through a separate joint venture entity known as Heritage Fields El Toro, LLC in which Five Point is a member/owner and development manager.

About Great Park Neighborhoods

Great Park Neighborhoods is taking shape around the perimeter of the Orange County Great Park in Irvine. It’s a collection of signature parks, surrounded by distinctive homes. With convenient access to the best Orange County has to offer. Top-ranking schools. Miles of walking and biking trails. And community gatherings that connect residents with their neighbors. For more information, visit GreatParkNeighborhoods.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.
11:31aTHE NEW HOME COMPANY : Returns to Irvine with Spacious Residences at Great Park'..
BU
06/30THE NEW HOME COMPANY : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Confer..
BU
06/26NEW HOME CO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
06/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Following Sharp Selloff
DJ
06/12China's Zijin Mining to buy Guyana Goldfields for $238 million
RE
06/12Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
06/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Following Sharp Selloff
DJ
06/12TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Europe Probes Amazon; Unilever Gets Nimble; Steamed R..
DJ
06/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Following Sharp Selloff
DJ
06/12Electronic Arts Plans Expanded E-Sports Competition Schedule
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 669 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,04 M - -
Net Debt 2019 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 81,6 M 81,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The New Home Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Miller President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Lawrence Webb Chairman
John M. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory P. Lindstrom Independent Director
Sam Bakhshandehpour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.-3.65%82
D.R. HORTON, INC.18.88%23 557
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-24.25%15 783
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.09%13 353
PULTEGROUP, INC.-2.84%10 576
PERSIMMON PLC-4.27%10 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group