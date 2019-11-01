The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

Boston, MA - November 1, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of October 31, 2019.

Issuer Name Shareholding US $ % of Net Market Value Assets

AIB GROUP PLC 159,291 177,658 0.32 AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS 562,521 1,801,834 3.29 AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 300,819 0 0.00 AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS 300,819 459,807 0.84 APPLEGREEN PLC 300,819 0 0.00 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP 251,921 1,505,985 2.75 C&C GROUP PLC 292,586 1,407,096 2.57 CAIRN HOMES PLC 336,019 1,654,001 3.02 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 396,641 514,038 0.94 COVANTA HOLDING CORP 45,756 1,861,124 3.40 CRH PLC 73,043 1,054,741 1.93 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 368,878 13,444,863 24.56 DCC PLC 322,959 1,909,039 3.49 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 20,226 1,895,819 3.46 GLANBIA PLC 21,750 2,246,754 4.10 GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 31,761 353,876 0.65 GRAFTON GROUP PLC 1,126,099 989,679 1.81 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 216,007 2,185,280 3.99 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 412,256 560,943 1.02 IPL PLASTICS INC 179,092 539,139 0.98 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 180,354 1,213,223 2.22 KERRY GROUP PLC 177,922 849,308 1.55 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 7,017 848,345 1.55 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 64,284 3,330,993 6.08 MINCON GROUP PLC 123,085 494,196 0.90 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 718,130 800,930 1.46 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 21,273 111,511 0.20 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 20,097 1,500,040 2.74 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 186,881 2,517,814 4.60 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 65,064 2,169,719 3.96 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 748,397 1,218,643 2.23 UNIPHAR PLC 102,268 1,024,018 1.87 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 1,740,000 2,324,864 4.25

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-endnon-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

