Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New Ireland Fund, Inc.    IRL

THE NEW IRELAND FUND, INC.

(IRL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/01 12:14:03 pm
9.1 USD   +0.44%
04:23pThe New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
PU
04:05pThe New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
GL
10/01The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

Boston, MA - November 1, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of October 31, 2019.

Issuer Name

Shareholding

US $

% of Net

Market Value

Assets

AIB GROUP PLC

159,291

177,658

0.32

AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS

562,521

1,801,834

3.29

AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS

300,819

0

0.00

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

300,819

0

0.00

AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS

300,819

459,807

0.84

APPLEGREEN PLC

300,819

0

0.00

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP

251,921

1,505,985

2.75

C&C GROUP PLC

292,586

1,407,096

2.57

CAIRN HOMES PLC

336,019

1,654,001

3.02

CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

396,641

514,038

0.94

COVANTA HOLDING CORP

45,756

1,861,124

3.40

CRH PLC

73,043

1,054,741

1.93

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

368,878

13,444,863

24.56

DCC PLC

322,959

1,909,039

3.49

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

20,226

1,895,819

3.46

GLANBIA PLC

21,750

2,246,754

4.10

GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC

31,761

353,876

0.65

GRAFTON GROUP PLC

1,126,099

989,679

1.81

GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC

216,007

2,185,280

3.99

GREENCORE GROUP PLC

412,256

560,943

1.02

IPL PLASTICS INC

179,092

539,139

0.98

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

180,354

1,213,223

2.22

KERRY GROUP PLC

177,922

849,308

1.55

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

7,017

848,345

1.55

MALIN CORPORATION PLC

64,284

3,330,993

6.08

MINCON GROUP PLC

123,085

494,196

0.90

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC

718,130

800,930

1.46

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR

21,273

111,511

0.20

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

20,097

1,500,040

2.74

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

186,881

2,517,814

4.60

TOTAL PRODUCE PLC

65,064

2,169,719

3.96

UDG HEALTHCARE PLC

748,397

1,218,643

2.23

UNIPHAR PLC

102,268

1,024,018

1.87

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME

1,740,000

2,324,864

4.25

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-endnon-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.comWebsite: newirelandfund.com

Disclaimer

The New Ireland Fund Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 20:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE NEW IRELAND FUND, INC.
04:23pThe New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
PU
04:05pThe New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
GL
10/01The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
GL
09/27The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution
GL
09/10The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Managed Distribution Policy - Quarterly Distributi..
GL
09/03The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
GL
08/01The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
GL
07/01The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
GL
06/28The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution
GL
06/24The New Ireland Fund, Inc. files Semi-Annual Report
GL
More news
Chart THE NEW IRELAND FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW IRELAND FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Michael Hawkshaw President & Director
Margaret Duffy Chairman
David Dempsey Independent Director
Michael A. Pignataro Independent Director
Eleanor T. M. Hoagland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW IRELAND FUND, INC.8.50%45
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.46%7 818
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 537
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.23%2 961
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.00%2 360
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.76%2 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group