11/01/2019 | 04:23pm EDT
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
Boston, MA - November 1, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of October 31, 2019.
Issuer Name
Shareholding
US $
% of Net
Market Value
Assets
AIB GROUP PLC
159,291
177,658
0.32
AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS
562,521
1,801,834
3.29
AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS
300,819
0
0.00
AMRYT PHARMA PLC
300,819
0
0.00
AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS
300,819
459,807
0.84
APPLEGREEN PLC
300,819
0
0.00
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP
251,921
1,505,985
2.75
C&C GROUP PLC
292,586
1,407,096
2.57
CAIRN HOMES PLC
336,019
1,654,001
3.02
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
396,641
514,038
0.94
COVANTA HOLDING CORP
45,756
1,861,124
3.40
CRH PLC
73,043
1,054,741
1.93
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
368,878
13,444,863
24.56
DCC PLC
322,959
1,909,039
3.49
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
20,226
1,895,819
3.46
GLANBIA PLC
21,750
2,246,754
4.10
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
31,761
353,876
0.65
GRAFTON GROUP PLC
1,126,099
989,679
1.81
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
216,007
2,185,280
3.99
GREENCORE GROUP PLC
412,256
560,943
1.02
IPL PLASTICS INC
179,092
539,139
0.98
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
180,354
1,213,223
2.22
KERRY GROUP PLC
177,922
849,308
1.55
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
7,017
848,345
1.55
MALIN CORPORATION PLC
64,284
3,330,993
6.08
MINCON GROUP PLC
123,085
494,196
0.90
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
718,130
800,930
1.46
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR
21,273
111,511
0.20
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
20,097
1,500,040
2.74
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
186,881
2,517,814
4.60
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
65,064
2,169,719
3.96
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
748,397
1,218,643
2.23
UNIPHAR PLC
102,268
1,024,018
1.87
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME
1,740,000
2,324,864
4.25
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-endnon-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.comWebsite: newirelandfund.com
