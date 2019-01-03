Log in
THE NEW IRELAND FUND, INC. (IRL)
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

01/03/2019

BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of December 31, 2018.

    
Issuer NameShareholding   US $ Market Value % of Net
 Assets
AIB GROUP PLC333,0511,404,2642.86
AMRYT PHARMA PLC1,804,917372,2370.76
APPLEGREEN PLC223,9091,564,9183.19
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP   273,3771,522,2613.11
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN29,692992,1832.02
COVANTA HOLDING CORP105,6981,418,4672.89
CRH PLC   464,18812,285,59325.06
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC322,9591,752,0953.57
DCC PLC18,8891,440,9442.94
GLANBIA PLC   45,783860,2771.76
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC1,000,000808,9001.65
GRAFTON GROUP PLC155,6971,276,0422.60
GREEN REIT PLC900,4771,392,8252.84
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC1,226,5991,447,5382.95
GREENCORE GROUP PLC271,057615,6621.26
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC230,095561,5351.15
IPL PLASTICS PLC COMMON B223,8281,683,7933.44
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   177,922866,3811.77
KERRY GROUP PLC   8,435835,9711.71
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 51,1412,190,2764.47
MALIN CORPORATION PLC81,980469,6430.96
MINCON GROUP PLC   562,704825,2401.68
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   21,273139,6610.28
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC   13,9081,141,7502.33
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   20,0971,433,7202.92
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   295,3983,638,3657.42
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   92,2452,458,3455.02
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC748,3971,213,3292.48
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC102,268778,1941.59
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME46,257951,5971.94


The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website:   newirelandfund.com

 

Managers
NameTitle
Sean Michael Hawkshaw President & Director
Margaret Duffy Chairman
Peter John Hooper Independent Director
David Dempsey Independent Director
Michael A. Pignataro Independent Director
