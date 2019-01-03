The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
0
01/03/2019 | 04:01am CET
BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of December 31, 2018.
Issuer Name
Shareholding
US $ Market Value
% of Net Assets
AIB GROUP PLC
333,051
1,404,264
2.86
AMRYT PHARMA PLC
1,804,917
372,237
0.76
APPLEGREEN PLC
223,909
1,564,918
3.19
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP
273,377
1,522,261
3.11
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
29,692
992,183
2.02
COVANTA HOLDING CORP
105,698
1,418,467
2.89
CRH PLC
464,188
12,285,593
25.06
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
322,959
1,752,095
3.57
DCC PLC
18,889
1,440,944
2.94
GLANBIA PLC
45,783
860,277
1.76
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
1,000,000
808,900
1.65
GRAFTON GROUP PLC
155,697
1,276,042
2.60
GREEN REIT PLC
900,477
1,392,825
2.84
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
1,226,599
1,447,538
2.95
GREENCORE GROUP PLC
271,057
615,662
1.26
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC
230,095
561,535
1.15
IPL PLASTICS PLC COMMON B
223,828
1,683,793
3.44
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
177,922
866,381
1.77
KERRY GROUP PLC
8,435
835,971
1.71
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
51,141
2,190,276
4.47
MALIN CORPORATION PLC
81,980
469,643
0.96
MINCON GROUP PLC
562,704
825,240
1.68
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
21,273
139,661
0.28
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC
13,908
1,141,750
2.33
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR
20,097
1,433,720
2.92
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
295,398
3,638,365
7.42
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
92,245
2,458,345
5.02
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
748,397
1,213,329
2.48
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
102,268
778,194
1.59
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME
46,257
951,597
1.94
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com