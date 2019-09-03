The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of August 31, 2019.



Issuer Name Shareholding US $

Market Value % of Net

Assets AIB GROUP PLC 333,051 842,620 1.70 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 300,819 363,675 0.73 APPLEGREEN PLC 251,921 1,400,976 2.83 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP 253,008 962,669 1.94 C&C GROUP PLC 216,534 947,164 1.91 CAIRN HOMES PLC 163,100 184,274 0.37 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 42,123 1,519,406 3.07 COVANTA HOLDING CORP 59,929 1,030,779 2.08 CRH PLC 393,690 13,101,654 26.45 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 322,959 1,545,793 3.12 DCC PLC 20,226 1,718,827 3.47 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 16,124 1,326,241 2.68 GLANBIA PLC 31,761 348,195 0.70 GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,126,099 774,759 1.56 GRAFTON GROUP PLC 170,954 1,565,322 3.16 GREEN REIT PLC 900,477 1,886,303 3.81 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 959,230 1,238,730 2.50 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 43,369 110,767 0.22 IPL PLASTICS INC 180,354 1,197,483 2.42 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 177,922 733,292 1.48 KERRY GROUP PLC 8,435 1,003,990 2.03 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 60,377 2,756,474 5.57 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 117,410 296,790 0.60 MINCON GROUP PLC 718,130 812,936 1.64 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 113,393 0.23 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 1,151,558 2.33 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 233,266 2,343,735 4.73 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 65,064 2,006,524 4.05 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,397 1,074,215 2.17 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 102,268 976,849 1.97 UNIPHAR PLC 1,740,000 2,122,698 4.29 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,924 1,217,300 2.46

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.



Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

