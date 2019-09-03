Log in
THE NEW IRELAND FUND, INC.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

09/03/2019

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of August 31, 2019.

     
Issuer Name Shareholding      US $
Market Value		 % of Net
 Assets
AIB GROUP PLC 333,051842,6201.70
AMRYT PHARMA PLC 300,819363,6750.73
APPLEGREEN PLC 251,9211,400,9762.83
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP                                                      253,008962,6691.94
C&C GROUP PLC 216,534947,1641.91
CAIRN HOMES PLC 163,100184,2740.37
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 42,1231,519,4063.07
COVANTA HOLDING CORP 59,9291,030,7792.08
CRH PLC  393,69013,101,65426.45
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 322,9591,545,7933.12
DCC PLC 20,2261,718,8273.47
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 16,1241,326,2412.68
GLANBIA PLC                              31,761348,1950.70
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,126,099774,7591.56
GRAFTON GROUP PLC 170,9541,565,3223.16
GREEN REIT PLC 900,4771,886,3033.81
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 959,2301,238,7302.50
GREENCORE GROUP PLC 43,369110,7670.22
IPL PLASTICS INC 180,3541,197,4832.42
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC          177,922733,2921.48
KERRY GROUP PLC  8,4351,003,9902.03
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC            60,3772,756,4745.57
MALIN CORPORATION PLC 117,410296,7900.60
MINCON GROUP PLC              718,130812,9361.64
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC  21,273113,3930.23
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR    20,0971,151,5582.33
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC  233,2662,343,7354.73
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC              65,0642,006,5244.05
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,3971,074,2152.17
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 102,268976,8491.97
UNIPHAR PLC 1,740,0002,122,6984.29
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,9241,217,3002.46

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website:   newirelandfund.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
