The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
09/03/2019 | 04:50pm EDT
BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of August 31, 2019.
Issuer Name
Shareholding
US $ Market Value
% of Net Assets
AIB GROUP PLC
333,051
842,620
1.70
AMRYT PHARMA PLC
300,819
363,675
0.73
APPLEGREEN PLC
251,921
1,400,976
2.83
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP
253,008
962,669
1.94
C&C GROUP PLC
216,534
947,164
1.91
CAIRN HOMES PLC
163,100
184,274
0.37
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
42,123
1,519,406
3.07
COVANTA HOLDING CORP
59,929
1,030,779
2.08
CRH PLC
393,690
13,101,654
26.45
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
322,959
1,545,793
3.12
DCC PLC
20,226
1,718,827
3.47
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
16,124
1,326,241
2.68
GLANBIA PLC
31,761
348,195
0.70
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
1,126,099
774,759
1.56
GRAFTON GROUP PLC
170,954
1,565,322
3.16
GREEN REIT PLC
900,477
1,886,303
3.81
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
959,230
1,238,730
2.50
GREENCORE GROUP PLC
43,369
110,767
0.22
IPL PLASTICS INC
180,354
1,197,483
2.42
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
177,922
733,292
1.48
KERRY GROUP PLC
8,435
1,003,990
2.03
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
60,377
2,756,474
5.57
MALIN CORPORATION PLC
117,410
296,790
0.60
MINCON GROUP PLC
718,130
812,936
1.64
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
21,273
113,393
0.23
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR
20,097
1,151,558
2.33
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
233,266
2,343,735
4.73
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
65,064
2,006,524
4.05
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
748,397
1,074,215
2.17
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
102,268
976,849
1.97
UNIPHAR PLC
1,740,000
2,122,698
4.29
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME
50,924
1,217,300
2.46
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com