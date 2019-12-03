The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Updated

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of November 30, 2019.



Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value % of Net Assets AIB GROUP PLC 562,521 1,840,755 3.24 AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 300,819 435,733 0.77 AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 APPLEGREEN PLC 251,921 1,593,225 2.81 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP 292,586 1,470,006 2.59 C&C GROUP PLC 336,019 1,694,827 2.99 CAIRN HOMES PLC 396,641 530,539 0.93 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 45,756 1,852,704 3.26 COVANTA HOLDING CORP 73,043 1,074,463 1.89 CRH PLC 368,878 14,115,240 24.87 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 322,959 1,928,623 3.40 DCC PLC 20,226 1,728,530 3.05 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 21,750 2,492,260 4.39 GLANBIA PLC 31,761 369,538 0.65 GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,126,099 992,584 1.75 GRAFTON GROUP PLC 216,007 2,341,040 4.13 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 312,256 399,089 0.70 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 179,092 562,601 0.99 IPL PLASTICS INC 180,354 1,090,298 1.92 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 177,922 911,556 1.61 KERRY GROUP PLC 7,017 899,923 1.59 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 64,284 3,464,895 6.11 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 162,553 716,400 1.26 MINCON GROUP PLC 718,130 854,530 1.51 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 87,894 0.15 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 1,674,482 2.95 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 139,636 2,135,441 3.76 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 65,064 2,308,327 4.07 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,397 1,165,956 2.05 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 102,268 1,091,827 1.92 UNIPHAR PLC 1,740,000 2,377,233 4.19 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,924 1,303,945 2.30

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.



Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

