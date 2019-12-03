The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Updated
0
12/03/2019 | 09:16am EST
BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of November 30, 2019.
Issuer Name
Shareholding
US $ Market Value
% of Net Assets
AIB GROUP PLC
562,521
1,840,755
3.24
AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS
300,819
0
0.00
AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS
300,819
0
0.00
AMRYT PHARMA PLC
300,819
435,733
0.77
AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS
300,819
0
0.00
APPLEGREEN PLC
251,921
1,593,225
2.81
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP
292,586
1,470,006
2.59
C&C GROUP PLC
336,019
1,694,827
2.99
CAIRN HOMES PLC
396,641
530,539
0.93
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
45,756
1,852,704
3.26
COVANTA HOLDING CORP
73,043
1,074,463
1.89
CRH PLC
368,878
14,115,240
24.87
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
322,959
1,928,623
3.40
DCC PLC
20,226
1,728,530
3.05
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
21,750
2,492,260
4.39
GLANBIA PLC
31,761
369,538
0.65
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
1,126,099
992,584
1.75
GRAFTON GROUP PLC
216,007
2,341,040
4.13
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
312,256
399,089
0.70
GREENCORE GROUP PLC
179,092
562,601
0.99
IPL PLASTICS INC
180,354
1,090,298
1.92
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
177,922
911,556
1.61
KERRY GROUP PLC
7,017
899,923
1.59
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
64,284
3,464,895
6.11
MALIN CORPORATION PLC
162,553
716,400
1.26
MINCON GROUP PLC
718,130
854,530
1.51
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
21,273
87,894
0.15
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR
20,097
1,674,482
2.95
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
139,636
2,135,441
3.76
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
65,064
2,308,327
4.07
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
748,397
1,165,956
2.05
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
102,268
1,091,827
1.92
UNIPHAR PLC
1,740,000
2,377,233
4.19
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME
50,924
1,303,945
2.30
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com