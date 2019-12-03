Log in
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Updated

12/03/2019 | 09:16am EST

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of November 30, 2019.

     
Issuer Name Shareholding  US $ Market  Value% of Net  Assets
AIB GROUP PLC 562,5211,840,7553.24
AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS 300,81900.00
AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS 300,81900.00
AMRYT PHARMA PLC 300,819435,7330.77
AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS 300,81900.00
APPLEGREEN PLC 251,9211,593,2252.81
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP    292,5861,470,0062.59
C&C GROUP PLC 336,0191,694,8272.99
CAIRN HOMES PLC 396,641530,5390.93
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 45,7561,852,7043.26
COVANTA HOLDING CORP 73,0431,074,4631.89
CRH PLC  368,87814,115,24024.87
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 322,9591,928,6233.40
DCC PLC 20,2261,728,5303.05
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 21,7502,492,2604.39
GLANBIA PLC  31,761369,5380.65
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,126,099992,5841.75
GRAFTON GROUP PLC 216,0072,341,0404.13
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 312,256399,0890.70
GREENCORE GROUP PLC 179,092562,6010.99
IPL PLASTICS INC 180,3541,090,2981.92
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC  177,922911,5561.61
KERRY GROUP PLC    7,017899,9231.59
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC  64,2843,464,8956.11
MALIN CORPORATION PLC 162,553716,4001.26
MINCON GROUP PLC  718,130854,5301.51
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC    21,27387,8940.15
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR    20,0971,674,4822.95
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC    139,6362,135,4413.76
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC  65,0642,308,3274.07
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,3971,165,9562.05
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 102,2681,091,8271.92
UNIPHAR PLC 1,740,0002,377,2334.19
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,9241,303,9452.30

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
