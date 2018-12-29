The New Ireland Fund, Inc. files Annual Report

Log in
BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) is pleased to announce that it has filed its Annual Report for the year ended October 31, 2018 with the SEC on Form N-CSR.  A full copy of the Annual Report is available on the Fund's Website at: www.newirelandfund.com.  Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the Fund's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.  This may be done by emailing the Fund at investor.query@newirelandfund.com or writing to the Fund at:

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.
c/o KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd
One Boston Place
201 Washington Street, 36th Floor,
Boston, MA 02108

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IRL".  The Fund, which seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities, invests primarily in equity and fixed income securities of Irish companies.  The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd.  Up to-date information, as well as monthly portfolio updates, are available on the Fund's website - www.newirelandfund.com

For further information, please contact The New Ireland Fund, Inc. at (800) 468-6475.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Michael Hawkshaw President & Director
Margaret Duffy Chairman
Peter John Hooper Independent Director
David Dempsey Independent Director
Michael A. Pignataro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW IRELAND FUND, INC.-37.91%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.91%6 471
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 284
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-9.50%2 229
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 090
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 681
