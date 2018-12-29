The New Ireland Fund, Inc. files Annual Report

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) is pleased to announce that it has filed its Annual Report for the year ended October 31, 2018 with the SEC on Form N-CSR. A full copy of the Annual Report is available on the Fund's Website at: www.newirelandfund.com. Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the Fund's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. This may be done by emailing the Fund at investor.query@newirelandfund.com or writing to the Fund at:



The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

c/o KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd

One Boston Place

201 Washington Street, 36th Floor,

Boston, MA 02108

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IRL". The Fund, which seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities, invests primarily in equity and fixed income securities of Irish companies. The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. Up to-date information, as well as monthly portfolio updates, are available on the Fund's website - www.newirelandfund.com

For further information, please contact The New Ireland Fund, Inc. at (800) 468-6475.