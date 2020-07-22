New York Times : Felice Belman to Join The Times as Assistant National Editor

All,

Being an editor on National is not for the faint of heart. The news never lets up, and whether it's viruses or storms or protests, a certain journalistic fearlessness is required to grapple with the big issues of the day. Oh, have we found the right person to join the desk.

Felice Belman, who will become an assistant National editor, once disarmed a gunman who wandered into the newsroom of The Concord Monitor. The State Police gave her an award for her bravery, along with an official State of New Hampshire 'Live Free or Die' desk clock.

Felice joins us from The Boston Globe, where she had Carolyn Ryan's old job of deputy managing editor for local news and became known as the sort of editor who developed reporters, was full of ideas and put a high gloss on copy.

During her six years at The Globe, she oversaw the Metro department and coverage of the pandemic, the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal and the Harvard affirmative action case, among other big national stories. Before that, she spent a quarter century at The Concord Monitor in New Hampshire, including six years as its editor, and she served a couple of years as a regional editor at The Washington Post. Among her claims to fame: She helped cover seven New Hampshire presidential primaries.

Felice will start just after Labor Day. We're thrilled.

- Marc, Julie, Jia Lynn, Kim and Jamie