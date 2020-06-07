Log in
New York Times : James Bennet Resigns As Editorial Page Editor of The New York Times; Katie Kingsbury Named Acting Editorial Page Editor

06/07/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

The New York Times announced today that James Bennet, Editorial Page Editor since May, 2016, is resigning effective immediately. The Times also announced that the deputy editorial page editor Jim Dao is stepping off the masthead and being reassigned to the newsroom.

Katie Kingsbury, who joined The Times in 2017, has been named as acting Editorial Page Editor through the November election.

Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger said, 'James is a journalist of enormous talent and integrity who believes deeply in the mission of The Times. He oversaw a significant transformation of the Opinion department, which broadened the range of voices we publish and pushed us into new formats like video, graphics and audio. I'm grateful for his many contributions.

Katie has been instrumental in reimagining Opinion since she joined The Times from the Boston Globe, where she served as managing editor for digital and won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing. I look forward to working with her as she steps into this role at this important moment.'

James Bennet said, 'The journalism of Times Opinion has never mattered more than in this time of crisis at home and around the world, and I've been honored to be part of it. I'm so proud of the work my colleagues and I have done to focus attention on injustice and threats to freedom and to enrich debate about the right path forward by bringing new voices and ideas to Times readers.'

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 20:20:07 UTC
