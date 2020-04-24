Log in
New York Times : Wins Two Health Care Awards

04/24/2020 | 05:38am EDT

I'm pleased to share that The Times was recognized last month for its excellent health care coverage from 2019 with two Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism from the Association of Health Care Journalists.

Matt Richtel and Andrew Jacobs won first place in the Public Health category for the series 'Deadly Germs, Lost Cures,' and Donald McNeil won third place in the Beat Reporting category for a selection of his work from 2019.

Matt and Andy took on the rise of antibioticresistance - what the judges called 'an important, murky and largely unknown story' - and turned a subject that is often term paper dull into a vivid, scary set of tales about a threat to human longevity. When hospitals and nursing homes hid their failures to prevent the spread of deadly infections, Matt and Andy just kept pounding on doors and sending records requests until they got answers. Their work was brave and original. It did The Times proud.

Donald was honored for a classic collection of Donald G. McNeil Jr. stories - ones that showed his intrepidity, his commitment to journalism that helps the world's poorest people and his eye for the surprising story. He journeyed to a Ugandan village where he documented the use of a small ultrasound scanner to diagnose disease. From South Africa, he told a story about an effective new treatment for extremely drug resistant tuberculosis. And he was the first to report last year a story that is particularly relevant today: that the federal government was ending a program to search for animal viruses that could infect us.

Find the full list of winners here.

- Celia

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 09:37:04 UTC
