MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New York Times Company    NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The New York Times Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

06/30/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.06 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on July 23, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2020.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 753 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 7 028 M 7 028 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,80 $
Last Close Price 42,17 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. T. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur O. Sulzberger Non-Executive Chairman
Meredith Kopit Levien Executive VP, Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nick Rockwell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY29.90%7 028
INFORMA PLC-45.80%8 560
NEWS CORPORATION-17.61%6 875
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED60.62%6 802
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 674
SCHIBSTED ASA-6.14%5 704
