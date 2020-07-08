Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New York Times Company    NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TikTok's ad launch faces challenges from U.S. ban threat, hoaxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

By Sheila Dang

TikTok's launch on Wednesday of a new platform to court small business advertisers is fraught with challenges, especially after the Trump administration's threat this week to impose a ban on China-based social media apps.

The new self-service ad platform, which lets companies purchase ads without needing to speak with a sales team, is key to TikTok's ability to turn its red hot short video sharing app into a viable advertising business.

But the possible ban floated by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late on Monday, and new questions about the Chinese-owned company's ability to control hate speech and misinformation, cloud the launch, ad buyers said.

"The trust issues are there because it's a new app," said an executive at a major ad agency, adding TikTok needs to make clear to advertisers what it will do "if the chance is more than zero," that ads could show up next to harmful content.

The launch coincides with an international backlash against hate speech and misinformation that has proliferated on other services including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, prompting an unprecedented advertising boycott of some of these social media platforms.

In recent months, the debunked "PizzaGate" conspiracy theory about a child sex ring run out of a Washington pizza parlor by Democratic elites resurfaced on TikTok for a new generation of users, the New York Times reported.

TikTok said it is committed to protecting brands from appearing next to objectionable content through content moderation technology and human moderators. It also said it has never provided user data to the Chinese government and would not do so if asked, when asked about Pompeo's statements.

These issues, along with confusion over TikTok's benefit for smaller advertisers will need to be resolved if TikTok wants to attract more advertisers, ad agency executives said.

Wednesday's global launch of the self-serve ad platform, which had previously been in beta testing, will include a music library and video-editing tools to help brands make ads that match the style of TikTok videos.

The app said it will also provide $100 million in free ad credits globally, which small businesses can apply for as they have been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our users want to identify with brands, and people identify with their local businesses and local restaurants," said Blake Chandlee, TikTok's vice president of global business solutions, in an interview with Reuters.

Beijing-based ByteDance, TikTok's owner, booked $5.6 billion in revenue during its first quarter, with the bulk coming from ads sold on the China-based version of TikTok called Douyin rather than TikTok itself, Reuters reported previously.

TikTok will also face stiff competition from other rivals that appeal to younger audiences such as Snapchat, which has also appealed to small businesses with "direct response" ads that are favored by smaller companies.

Local and smaller businesses favor direct response advertising that encourage sales or website visits. These types of ads can be difficult for social media platforms to develop, said Darren D'Altorio, head of social media at ad agency Wpromote, which counts Instacart and Samsung as clients.

"I don't think TikTok is there yet with respect to direct response," he said.

Snapchat shares surged 9% on Tuesday, long after news of the potential U.S. ban on Chinese apps broke.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; editing by Kenneth Li and Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
09:23aTikTok's ad launch faces challenges from U.S. ban threat, hoaxes
RE
07/07NEW YORK TIMES : FX and Hulu Launch 10-Episode Documentary Series “The New..
PU
07/07Communications Services Down, But Not By Much, As Netflix Holds Most Gains --..
DJ
07/07NEW YORK TIMES : Charo Henríquez Named Head of Newsroom Development and Support
PU
07/07NEW YORK TIMES : Promotion for Wilson Andrews
PU
07/06NEW YORK TIMES : Kim Perry Named Director for International Strategy and Operati..
PU
07/01Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint
RE
06/30THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/30Uber, Delivery Firm Postmates Hold Talks -- WSJ
DJ
06/30Uber in Talks to Buy Postmates for Around $2.6 Billion -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 760 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,56%
Capitalization 7 135 M 7 135 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,80 $
Last Close Price 42,81 $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. T. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur O. Sulzberger Non-Executive Chairman
Meredith Kopit Levien Executive VP, Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nick Rockwell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY32.67%7 135
NEWS CORPORATION-15.13%7 071
D. B. CORP LIMITED-43.31%178
REWORLD MEDIA SA-21.09%127
STAR MEDIA GROUP-26.80%61
COFINA, SGPS, S.A.-39.13%29
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group