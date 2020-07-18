Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc
disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump
retweeted on Saturday, citing a copyright complaint.
The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park,
disappeared from the president's Twitter feed late Saturday with
the notification: "This media has been disabled in response to a
report by the copyright owner."
Twitter removed the video, which Trump had retweeted from
White House social media director Dan Scavino, after it received
a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Machine Shop
Entertainment, according to a notice posted on the Lumen
Database which collects requests for removal of online
materials.
Machine Shop is a management company owned by the rock band
Linkin Park, according to its LinkedIn page.
"We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a
copyright owner or their authorized representatives," a Twitter
representative said in an email statement.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Twitter began challenging Trump's tweets in May and has
repeatedly clashed with him since. The social media company has
several times disabled or commented on tweets by the president
because of what it said were copyright complaints or violations
of a policy against threatening violence.
Twitter removed an image the president tweeted on June 30,
which included a picture of Trump, because of a complaint from
the New York Times, whose photographer had shot the image.
The company also put a tweet from the president behind a
warning label in late May, saying that he had violated its rules
against "glorifying violence" when he advocated that Minneapolis
authorities be tough in responding to protests over the death of
George Floyd.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by William Mallard)