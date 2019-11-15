Log in
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
U.S. to extend license allowing its companies to continue business with Huawei: New York Times

11/15/2019 | 10:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen

The United States is set to extend a license allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the New York Times reported https://nyti.ms/2OcpWYo on Friday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

An earlier reprieve issued by the U.S. Commerce Department is set to expire on Monday, but the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to extend it for a period of time, according to the report, which added that the decision could change given the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Huawei and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

